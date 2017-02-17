Higher volumes at border crossings this weekend

The Canada Border Services Agency anticipates higher volumes this Family Day and President’s Day weekend.



Historically, traffic volumes are up at all crossings in the southern Ontario region during this shared holiday weekend, with Monday being the busiest day.



Sporting and other events scheduled throughout the weekend will contribute to higher volumes and may affect border wait times at some ports of entry.



In a statement, CBSA said it will monitor traffic volumes throughout the weekend and use “all available resources” to maintains service levels and minimize processing times, while ensuring the safety and security of Canadians.



Travellers can monitor border wait times by downloading CBSA’s new CanBorder app, visiting cbsa-asfc.gc.ca/bwt-taf/menu-eng.html, @CanBorder on Twitter or CanBorder on Facebook.