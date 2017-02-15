The Prometheus Man is at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

At What Cost, by James L’Etoile

Detective John Penley of the Sacramento Police Department is tempted to make a deal with the devil when a serial killer who’s been harvesting human organs offers to get a kidney for John’s son who is on an urgent transplant list.

A High Mortality of Doves, by Kate Ellis

Inspector Albert Lincoln of Scotland Yard, damaged in body and spirit by the First World War, is sent to investigate the murders of several women in the Derbyshire village of Wenfield, all of whom had been nurses at the local manor during the war years.

The Patriots, by Sana Krasikov

When the Great Depression hit, Florence Fein left Brooklyn for a plum job in Moscow and the promise of love and independence. Many years later, her son Julian, learning that his mother’s KGB file has been opened, arranges to return to Russia and there discovers the truth about a generation of Americans abandoned by their country.

The Prometheus Man, by Scott Reardon

When a pile of bodies is found in Paris, CIA agent Tom Blake hustles his way onto a major case: tracking a man with enhanced abilities, the test subject of a secret government program.

The Strays, by Emily Bitto

Lily, a lonely working-class girl, becomes infatuated with the creative artistic chaos in the home of a school friend in 1930s Australia. Over time she becomes a fixture in their home and may be forced to pay a dangerous price for her association with lives shaped by Faustian bargains and spectacular falls from grace.

Non-Fiction

Food Fight: GMOs and the Future of the American Diet, by McKay Jenkins

There has been a lot of debate over whether GMOs are good or bad. Author Jenkins leads us on a balanced review of this hot topic.

Bring Back the King: The New Science of De-extinction, by Helen Pilcher

Should we even consider bringing animals like T. Rex or the dodo back to life? What is the viability of such projects? Find out more in this fascinating book.

The Marriott Cell: An Epic Journey from Cairo’s Scorpion Prison to Freedom, by Mohamed Fahmy

This is the story of the controversial incarceration and trial of a Canadian-Egyptian journalist, and the traumatic experiences he had while fighting for his release.

Layered Deserts: 60 Delicious Tiered Treats, from Tiramisu and Pavlova to Layer Cakes and Sweet Pies, by Hannah Miles

Check out these mouth-watering treats in this easy to use book.

Raised Bed Revolution: Build It, Fill It, Plant It … Garden Anywhere, by Tara Nolan

This book contains an abundance of ideas to provide you with an abundance of crops for any budget, space, or style of gardening.