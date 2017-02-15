Family Day in NOTL includes IceDogs

Skate with IceDogs at Fort George

Parks Canada is partnering with the Niagara IceDogs to bring a fun-filled Family Day to the Vintage-Parks Canada skating rink at Fort George.

On Family Day, the rink will be open in the morning from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Then, in the afternoon from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the entire IceDogs team will take the ice for an afternoon skate. Players will be on hand to help kids learn some skating basics and will be available for photos and autographs.

There will also be an IceDog-themed selfie-booth, S’more stations, and lots of games and activities with the chance to win some amazing prizes from signed IceDogs memorabilia to IceDogs game tickets.

In celebration of the 125th anniversary of the Stanley Cup this year, kids will be able to make their very own cup to take home.

This is a great opportunity for families to enjoy Canada’s outdoors while having fun and making memories.

Family Day at Fort George

Fort George will be open on Family Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check out musket demonstration and special themed talks, and warm up by the fire in the Officer’s Quarters.

Stop by the Visitor Centre to pick up your free Parks Canada Discovery Pass which provides all Canadians and international visitors with unlimited opportunities to enjoy free general admission at all national parks and national historic sites this year

Family Day free at museum

O’y ya’h ohdiwena goh: Through the Voices of Beads, a travelling exhibition of Iroquois beadwork from the Royal Ontario Museum, is at the Niagara Historical Museum until April 30. To celebrate Family Day at the museum, there is no admission charge Monday, Feb. 20.

The goals of this exhibition is to reveal the meaning expressed in Iroquois beadwork, and to show that beadwork is art, and like the Iroquois people themselves, still thrives. The exhibition consists of about 20 pieces from the ROM collections, and about 10 works from the collection of Iroquois beadwork artist Samuel Thomas, including two complete outfits.

The museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m

Free family skate

There is a free family skate, sponsored by Family and Community Services, at the Meridian Credit Union Arena in Virgil on Family Day, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate family Sunday at Pumphouse

The Niagara Pumphouse Art Centre will celebrate family Day Sunday, Nov. 19 with a family-friendly hands-on art activity at its drop-in art centre. Families are encouraged to see the exhibition in our gallery and then get their hands messy working on their own artwork in our studio. A donation of $2 is suggested per participant.

The drop-in studio is Sunday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pumphouse, 247 Ricardo St.Call 905-468-5455 for information or visit www.niagarapumphouse.ca​