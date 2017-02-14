Centennial play highlights indigenous women

A Welland Centennial Secondary School student-written production highlighting stories and struggles of murdered and missing indigenous women has been a transformative exercise for all involved.

Sisters in Spirit has become more than just a play for them.

Grade 9 student Gryffin Schirru, cast in the role of Grandfather, calls the show a “hugely important” commentary.

“It needs to be told by young people because it’s happening to young people,” the 14-year-old said of the student production.

Sisters in Spirit tells the story of Skye, played by Grade 12 student Ali Corriveau, an indigenous teen who is thrown into the river and left for dead. She survives, but finds herself alone in the wilderness and must figure out how to make it out alive.

Director and drama teacher Max Ingrao says the school has been working on the one-act play since October and that it was an idea that came from students.

He says they all wanted to highlight the issue, so they started working on it. Part of that meant research.

One of the things they did was travel to Brantford as a group to visit the Woodland Cultural Centre, which was once the Mohawk Institute Residential School. There, they were introduced to a vast collection of history of the school and the indigenous children who attended it.

“We went there as a cast and crew and we came out changed,” Ingrao says.

Students have also spoken with Residential School survivors, their families, the District School Board of Niagara indigenous education team and the families of missing indigenous women, including the family of St. Catharines woman Ashley Simpson, though not indigenous, missing in British Columbia.

Ingrao says the consultations have helped students be as respectful as possible to honour the stories of indigenous people.

The show also aims to demonstrate the missing women are not just statistics by sharing pieces of the stories they’ve learned. Ingrao says students came across a written account of an indigenous teen whose story is very similar to their production.

Owen Gomm, 14, cast as a Residential School student, says the production has gotten him thinking about the issue.

“I never knew it was this big of a problem,” he says.

The Grade 9 student says he’ll never forget the experience and feels deeply connected to the material. He says being a part of the production has even helped him with some of his own issues.

Ingrao says the show will turn some heads. He’s impressed with how the students have handled such heavy emotional material. As an actor of 17 years himself, he says he’s never done anything quite like this.

In conjunction with the show, Centennial has set up a faceless dolls display outside its auditorium and has invited staff and students to contribute to the project to honour murdered and missing indigenous women and girls.

Sisters in Spirit has been entered into the Sears Drama Festival, and although the entry is more about awareness than winning, students are hoping to win so they can share it with a wider audience.

More about the production can be found on Facebook by searching Welland Centennial’s Sisters in Spirit.

The show begins Feb. 22 in the J.W. Ennis Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 905-735-0700.

