Welland council will be asked to name its wards

Steven Soos says the city can “show off Welland’s historical prowess” by selecting names for each of the city’s numbered wards.

The Welland resident will be at tonight’s general committee meeting to ask councillors to consider adopting “names that reflect the city’s unique attributes” for the six municipal wards.

Soos, who ran unsuccessfully in Ward 6 during the 2014 municipal election, said he came up with the idea after a friend asked him what ward he lived in. He said names will “make the wards more identifiable to the average Wellander.”

He also wants Welland residents to have a say in coming up with names for the wards.

“I want this project to be fun for the residents of Welland,” he said.

Soos said the city’s planning and clerk departments could develop a shortlist of possible names, based on input from city council and the community at large. The city could then hold a contest or opinion poll to choose the names.

He pointed out that other communities such as St. Catharines and Peterborough have names associated with wards.

His belief is that adopting ward names for Welland will “help unify the wards and Welland as a whole.”

It might also allow the city to recognize notable residents by naming wards after them, as well as landmarks within each of the areas, he said.

“I don’t ever want us to become stagnant and I think ward naming is one of the best ways to make sure stagnation doesn’t happen,” he said.

Soos said his idea has received a welcome response from many of the younger area residents he’s spoken to about it.

“My younger friends are saying it’s so boring just to have a number assigned to a ward, right?” Soos said.

For example, Soos said “a lot of the college kids at Niagara would like to see their ward named the College Ward.”

