Picture painted of murdered mom

A St. Catharines man charged with the second-degree murder of his estranged wife made a brief appearance in bail court Monday.

Karl McAdorey, 43, scanned the gallery in the courtroom quickly as he stood in the prisoner’s box before turning his attention to the proceedings.

He had two black eyes and what appeared to be a broken wrist, which was heavily bandaged.

Angela McAdorey, 39, was found dead in her Appelby Drive home Friday at about 11:25 a.m. by officers who were called to the Grantham area home.

Police said there were obvious signs of trauma.

Her estranged husband was arrested at the scene, police said.

Approached outside the courtroom, Crown attorney Jim Coppolino said he couldn’t comment on McAdorey’s injuries and whether they were sustained before he was taken into custody — or as the result of a jailhouse beating.

McAdorey will remain in custody at Niagara Detention Centre in Thorold. There is a publication ban on evidence from the bail hearing.

Angela McAdorey’s death is Niagara’s first homicide in 2017.

Evidence markers dotted the front steps of the home on Appelby Drive Monday afternoon.

A neighbour, who didn’t want to be identified, saw uniform patrol officers on the scene and the coroner arrive Friday. The body was removed from the home later that day, she said.

The neighbour said they had two young daughters.

“They were active in the neighbourhood,” she said. “We would always see them out after dinner. They would work in the yard and do landscaping projects. She was great. She would always wave.”

Det. Sgt. Jim Thibert of the Niagara Regional Police said the forensic unit would likely finish processing the murder scene Monday or early Tuesday. Police were also processing evidence from a car and a second scene as well.

“There was a lot of evidence to gather,” Thibert said.

Angela McAdorey worked at The Boot Shop for 18 years, her death notice in The Standard said.

“Angie’s passion was her girls, and she lived every minute to bring them joy and happiness,” the death notice said. “We will always remember the sharing of her love for reading, baking and crafting with the girls. Angie had a love of the outdoors and adventure, and was always ready to try anything at least once, especially if it gave her a chance to get in a workout.”

A funeral ceremony will be held Thursday at George Darte Funeral Home on Carlton Street.

