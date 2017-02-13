Kurt Browning star attraction at Thorold ice show

Kurt Browning will be the icing on the cake during the annual skate show at the Thorold arena this weekend.

Thorold Figure Skating Club members have been practising their routines since mid-January and are just about ready to showcase their talents.

Marla Bolibruck, of the skating club board, said the turnaround rate from initial practices to showtime are tight, but comparable to other ice shows.

The show’s theme this year is Everything Disney, which is bound to provide everyone with a magical time.

Bolibruck said the skaters, who range from toddler age to 27 years old, are starting to get excited about the fact that they will skate on the same ice as four-time World Champion Browning and two-time U.S. National Champion Alissa Czisny, who comes on Browning’s recommendation.

Bolibruck’s husband, John, has been in touch with Browning for several years, trying to get him to perform during the ice show. This year the plan will finally come to fruition.

Bolibruck said patrons will be able to enjoy an almost two-hour-long ice show for $8.

Thee skating club’s 66th annual ice show will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door, at Thorold Community Arena on Wednesday and Friday (ask for Betty) or call John at 289-696-5367 or Amelia at 905-277-4181.