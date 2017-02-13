ADOPT A PET: Big Betty needs a good home

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $25. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Ranger: domestic shorthair, male, orange tabby

Charlotte: domestic longhair, female, 6½ years old

Skittles: domestic shorthair, female, young adult

Sawyer: domestic medium hair, male, two years old

Edwina: domestic shorthair, female, three years old

Dogs

Shyann: female, retriever/Labrador mix, seven years old

Winston: male, Mastiff mix, two years old

Sid: Doberman Pinscher/shepherd, male, 11 months old

Other

Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom: trio of sister guinea pigs, two years old

Big Betty: Checkered giant mix rabbit, female, two years old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens: eight months old, males, short hair, need some TLC

CAAN’s annual buffet dinner is at Club LaSalle in Port Weller Sunday, Feb. 26. It features a silent auction, penny sale, 50/50 draw, raffles and food. Tickets are $25 adults and $10 children, available at Court Animal Hospital, Pet Valu Pendale or call 905-988-1766.