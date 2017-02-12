Volleyball proposal served up for Sunset Beach

A proposal to install a dozen volleyball courts at Sunset Beach is being assessed by city staff after a public meeting on the idea with neighbours went over about as well as a deflated beach ball.

Residents have signed 200 names on a petition against the idea proposed by Niagara Rapids, a youth volleyball club that’s been in existence since 1999.

David DeRocco, of the newly formed Port Weller Residents Association, said it isn’t an issue of residents saying, “Not in my back yard.”

He said while there isn’t infrastructure in place to deal with tournament traffic, the main bone of contention is that the courts will take up more than half the beach.

“This is really about the city losing beachfront access,” he said.

DeRocco said everyone should be able to enjoy the beach and it shouldn’t be monopolized by one group.

The proposal received by the city would see Niagara Rapids install 12 volleyball courts at its own expense.

The city’s manager of business planning and strategic services, Amy Tomaino, said part of the process of assessing the proposal is to understand how the community feels and hear its questions and concerns.

More than 100 people attended a meeting in Port Weller last Wednesday, the majority of whom by all accounts were not in favour of the idea.

Tomaino said the community had concerns about moving forward without an impact study on what it may mean to parking, traffic, washroom use and garbage.

“We documented all of their comments and now our next steps are to really look at how we may move this forward down the road, but we heard what the community said,” she said.

The idea hasn’t appeared before city council, which would ultimately make any decisions about the use of the beach. City staff will continue to gather community comment until Feb. 22 and evaluate the proposal.

Staff will then prepare a recommendation for the next steps.

Feedback can be sent to Kristen Sullivan, project and development planner, at ksullivan@stcatharines.ca.

Niagara Rapids was not available for comment.

The club has asked its members on Facebook to share its support of the proposal by submitting comments to the city. There is an online petition in support of the Sunset Beach proposal at ipetitions.com that had 118 signatures on Sunday.

Still, the club may be facing an uphill battle with residents.

Grantham Coun. Bill Phillips said the public meeting was an intense one.

He said he’s been a fan of the Niagara Rapids organization since its inception but has concerns.

“I can totally appreciate Niagara Rapids wanting that location because it’s the perfect place to have a beach volleyball tournament, it would be a big draw. In my mind, there just isn’t enough room to do that,” he said.

“If the beach was three times the size, then I would more than welcome that.”

He said people asked if the club could have fewer courts but were told the Ontario Volleyball Association requires 12 for a sanctioned tournament.

Fellow Grantham Coun. Sandie Bellows said residents were passionate, with one of the big issues being the number of tournaments that would be held — two or three a month in the summer. Other concerns raised were the fact the net posts would remain in place at all times and sand would have to be trucked in.

Bellows said if the club can’t set up at Sunset Beach, maybe the city can think of another location that may be underused in Port Dalhousie or elsewhere.

“I don’t want to give up on that program or those children,” she said.

“I think there’s a spot for it, it’s just where.”

