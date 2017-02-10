A St. Catharines man is behind bars and facing a second-degree murder charge after his arrest Friday morning.

Niagara Regional Police were called to a residential address in St. Catharines Friday morning at 11:25 a.m. and found a 39-year-old woman dead with obvious signs of trauma.

Karl McAdorey, 43, was arrested at the scene taken into custody.

McAdorey has a bail hearing scheduled for Saturday morning. The identity of the woman is not being released, pending the completion of the notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing by detectives from the homicide unit. No further information was available at press time.

