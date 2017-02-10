Book Riot looking for permanent home

The popular annual Nova House Book Riot will return to Niagara Square this May, despite the mall’s closure that month.



“For this year we have been fortunate enough to have RioCan extend the invitation to participate, still, at the Square this year,” said Amanda Braet, development director for Women’s Place of South Niagara.



“We didn’t receive that news until just recently.”



Niagara Square is scheduled to close in May as part of a plan to re-invent the beleaguered south-end shopping centre.



The enclosed area will be demolished and replaced by an outdoor-style mall similar to the Outlet Collection at Niagara in Niagara-on-the-Lake.



RioCan, which has an ownership interest in the Square, sent notices to tenants last month terminating their leases. The notice states inside tenants must vacate the property by April 30.



RioCan has offered space, free of charge at the Square, to Women’s Place for the last two years to host its book riot fundraiser.



Braet said this year’s event, the organization’s 40th anniversary which raises money to support Women’s Place’s shelters in Niagara Falls and Welland, will be held from May 10-14.



But this year, the book riot will be located inside space formerly occupied by Petcetera, as opposed to the former Toys ‘R’ Us space.



Brae said organizers are now trying to find a new, permanent location for the book riot, starting in 2018.



She said discussions have been held with city hall about possibly moving into the Gale Centre.



Brae said there’s not too many available spaces in the city that can accommodate the 7,500-square-feet of space required for the book riot and allow for the nine days to set up and tear down.



“Because of the space that we need … it really limited what space was available for us,” she said.



“We quickly recognized that the Gale Centre is absolutely ideal. It’s accessible and it’s well known.”



Brae said she hopes the book riot can be held on one of the ice pads.



There’s a few issues, however, Women’s Place and city officials will have to sort out.



Ice isn’t taken out of one of the pads until mid-to-late May, but Brae said organizers would be willing to change the date of the book riot.



She said to rent the space at the Gale Centre would cost more than $6,600.



Brae is scheduled to go before council Tuesday to request the city waive the rental fee and allow the book riot to move to the Gale Centre, starting in 2018.



“We are looking for a more permanent home for the book riot, so that every year it’s not, ‘where are we going to be?’”



In recent years, the book riot has been held at the Square, the Niagara Falls Sportsplex, the Skylon Tower and Optimist Hall, before the property was sold to a developer.



“It would be ideal that people will know, each year, that this is where it’s going to be. If council is willing to waive the fee or at least significantly decrease it, then hopefully we can make that more of a permanent home for the book riot.”



Brae said she hopes to get council’s approval before the 2017 event so the organization can advertise and give patrons a one-year notice of the location change.



She said if council doesn’t agree to remove the fee, it will eat into the money raised from the event.



The book riot, which is the organization’s most attended and financially successful fundraiser, last year raised more than $60,000.



Money raised from the event supports programs and services offered by Women’s Place at its Nova House shelter in Niagara Falls and Serenity Place in Welland.



The organization serves women and their children who experience abuse.



“We also help hundreds of other women and children who don’t live in our shelters for counselling, traditional housing and legal support,” said Brae.



“It’s all free and it’s only because of the community support through the fundraising events.”



