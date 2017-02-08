Thorold council briefs

Firefighters were awarded for their lengthy service at this week's city council meeting.

Thorold firefighters receive medals

Two of Thorold’s firefighters were presented with Federal Exemplary Service medals Tuesday.

Mayor Ted Luciani and fire Chief Michael Seth presented the medals to Ken Meloche and Greg Kerr for 30 and 20 years of service, respectfully.

Luciani expressed his congratulations and gratitude towards the menon behalf of the city and said their service proves that “volunteerism is alive and well in Thorold.”

Speed humps approved

Traffic-calming measures are coming to Thorold’s Winterberry Boulevard.

City council approved the installation of two speed humps as well as white paint markings to designate parking spots along the road.

A staff report recommends that council also approve installation of all-way stop signs at the intersection of Richmond Street and Winterberry Boulevard. That will be decided at a future council meeting.