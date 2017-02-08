The classical greatness of Jason Vieaux

Here’s the thing about classical guitar - it’s such a niche market, if you’re good you’ll stand out.

If you’re great, you’ll likely have a long, celebrated career.

You can count Buffalo-born Jason Vieaux among the greats, a guitarist so impeccable and mechanically tight, NPR once called him the “most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.”

So when he’s asked if it might have been easier to join a band or go more mainstream, he offers a chuckle in return.

“I think it’s harder!,” he says. “In terms of the business end of things and how fickle the audience is, I think pop and rock is much harder because there’s just so many people that want to do that.

“And there’s so many people that can without actually being all that talented. If someone makes it in pop music, the assumption is that they’re very talented. But I don’t really think that’s always the case.”

Joining the Niagara Symphony Orchestra for a matinee of Spanish-themed music (Viva Espana!) Sunday, Vieaux certainly has a pop star’s schedule these days, on the road about 240 days a year. There are dozens of festivals, recitals and guest spots in-between recording widely-praised albums like 2015’s Play, which won a Grammy for Best Classical Instrumental Solo.

It leads to an upside-down scenario where his supposed ‘down time’ is actually more busy.

“Because a lot of people are trying to reach you thinking you’ll be less busy,” he says. “Now, especially with kids, the least busy I am is on a concert day.”

Beginning his training in Buffalo at eight years old, Vieaux studied at the Cleveland Institute of Music, where he has taught since 1997. He has played as a soloist with more than 100 orchestras, making his first appearance with the Niagara Symphony this weekend.

All orchestras have a different sound, but Vieaux and his fluid guitar never have a problem fitting in. Among the repertoire Sunday will be Ravel’s Bolero and Strauss’ Don Juan.

“There are varying qualities and varying types of atmosphere between the musicians,” he says. “You can feel sort of a vibe in the room. I really just try to go in there and do more job.

“I don’t really have a lot of extra time anyway, so I feel the best opportunity for me to fully immerse myself into the rehearsals and performances is just to go and do what I do.”

