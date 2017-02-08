Mayors highlight community development

Six mayors fielded questions from the Niagara business community Wednesday and highlighted some recent developments in their municipalities.

The mayors of Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, Thorold, Port Colborne, Wainfleet and Pelham took part in the eighth annual Southern Tier Mayors’ Luncheon at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls.

The Welland mayor typically attends, but this year, Frank Campion opted out, citing a busy schedule at city hall.

Wednesday’s event was hosted by area chambers of commerce, with questions about economic development, burdens on local businesses, shared services and public transit.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop said one of the “most exciting” things to recently happen in his community was regional council approval of a $850,000 grant as part of a $2.1-million revitalization of Bay Beach.

He said the project will create a park and a gathering place for visitors to the popular beach, which can attract more than 7,000 people on a busy weekend day in the summer.

“That’s public investment that will help drive private investment,” said Redekop.

“Many people don’t realize that Fort Erie has 42 kilometers of waterfront along the Niagara River and Lake Erie. That’s by far the most of any municipality in Niagara.”

He said Fort Erie council is scheduled to receive a preparedness study at its meeting next Monday outlining how the town can manage future growth.

Redekop said that growth will come as a result of developments such as the proposed Canadian Motor Speedway and redevelopment of the Niagara Parks Marina.

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati said it’s expected at least one million more people a year will come to his community once a new 5,000-7,000-seat entertainment theatre is built.

“All the bids have to be in (by) the beginning of March. It will be decided sometime in May and it will be built in about 24 months,” he said.

Diodati also pointed to the south Niagara hospital, proposed to be built on the outskirts of Niagara Falls.

“The (Niagara Health System) and the (Local Health Integration Network) have approved phase one (of the planning process). They’ve already submitted phase two (to the provincial government),” he said.

“We’re one step closer to reality of a centre of excellence, specifically for women, for children, for seniors, that’s going to be built here in Niagara, accessible to everybody in the south.”

Thorold Mayor Ted Luciani pointed to the Thorold Family Medical Centre that recently opened on Front Street.

He said the centre has three doctors and a chiropractor, and is now accepting patients.

“Downtown Thorold is really becoming an outstanding little downtown,” said Luciani.

“We’re attracting people from all over the place. Stay tuned. There’s a lot of good things happening downtown.”

Port Colborne Mayor John Maloney said his city is “starting to percolate.”

“Our housing starts last year were about 350 per cent greater than the previous year,” he said.

Maloney said his community is noticing new residents who sold their houses in the Greater Toronto Area and bought an equivalent home, or an even bigger one, in Port Colborne and “banking a considerable amount of money.”

“The lifestyle in Port Colborne is terrific. People are starting to notice and if you’re a wise investor, you’ll probably come to Port Colborne and invest some of that good money.”

Wainfleet Mayor April Jeffs said her community is working with the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority on a lakefront master plan.

She said as part of the master plan, input from residents is being sought about how certain properties can be revitalized.

“The quarry is the one I’m the most excited about because we have a lot of people coming to use it, but there aren’t the facilities or infrastructure there to really make it a great place for people to be, at this point,” she said.

Jeffs said council has been wanting to improve beachfront access in Wainfleet for years.

“Our beachfront access is rather sporadic and we’re trying to link it up. We’re trying to do it in a way that directs people to the areas that are the best place for the public to visit and not impact the neighbours. We want to encourage people to come out to our beaches, but to give them the facilities to be able to use those areas effectively and have a great time.”

Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn said the biggest development to have recently been approved in his community is the new $36.2-million Pelham Community Centre.

He said council approved the facility in April and it’s currently under construction.

“We hope to have that open in the late spring of 2018. It does include a double arena … multi-purpose room, double gymnasium, walking/running track … many community spaces. We are having a very successful fundraising campaign on that.”

Augustyn pointed to the revitalized Maple Acre Library in downtown Fenwick, which involved a $1-million renovation to a 1919 building.

“It’s a wonderful facility.”

Augustyn also talked about the two acres of land across from the community centre that Pelham council donated to cancer support group Wellspring Niagara so they can build a new regional facility.

“We look forward to them hopefully breaking ground in May,” he said.

