Life and death preoccupied author Wright

One of Niagara’s most celebrated writers, novelist Richard B. Wright, has died.

Wright, a former Ridley College teacher in St. Catharines, died Tuesday at the age of 79, his literary agent said.

Wright was the author of more than a dozen novels, including Clara Callan, the 2001 novel that won him the Scotiabank Giller Prize and a Governor General’s Literary Award.

“It is certainly very nice to be acknowledged as someone who has contributed to Canadian culture,” Wright told The Standard in 2007 when he won the Governor General’s award. “But it’s certainly not something I’ve ever wanted or thought about. So it was a nice surprise.”

In 2008, he made the long list for the Giller and the International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award for October.

Among his other books are Adultery, Mr. Shakespeare’s Bastard and The Age of Longing.

Wright is survived by his sons Christopher and Andrew, and grandchildren Gage, Millie, Sydney, Abbey and Nathan.

His final novel, Nightfall, was published in last year, and revisited his character James Hillyer from his 2007 book October. In October, Hillyer travelled to England to visit his daughter who was dying of cancer. Nightfall picks up Hillyer’s story after she died.

“The ending of life and the passing of time have always been preoccupations of mine,” Wright said in a 2007 interview with The Canadian Press. “I think it’s a preoccupation of most people in a secular humanist culture where religion for many has lost its potency. I’m conscious of how time is shrinking for me. I’m now 70 years old, and optimistically I’m only looking at another 120 months. Think of how fast a month goes.”

— with files from the Canadian Press

A look at the books published by author Richard B. Wright, who died Tuesday

Andrew Tolliver (1965)

The Weekend Man (1970)

In the Middle of a Life (1973)

Farthing’s Fortunes (1976)

Final Things (1980)

The Teacher’s Daughter (1982)

Tourists (1984)

One John A. Too Many (1984) (a republished version of Andrew Tolliver under a new name)

Sunset Manor (1990)

The Age of Longing (1995)

Clara Callan (2001)

Adultery (2004)

October (2007)

Mr. Shakespeare’s Bastard (2010)

A Life With Words: A Writer’s Memoir (2015)

Nightfall (2016)