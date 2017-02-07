Pancake brunch aims to be a life-changer

It’s not hard to support a great cause when bacon and pancakes are offered up.

So, with that fare on Tuesday’s menu, it was hoped that the annual Raising the Roof pancake brunch hosted by Port Cares would raise about $4,000, money to support the organization’s outreach centre on Nickel Street in Port Colborne.

Port Cares executive director Christine Clark Lafleur said last year about 800 pancakes were served, the same amount expected to be dished up Tuesday. Depending on weather, about 150 to 200 people typically turn out for the fundraiser.

The outreach centre depends on community fundraisers to operate because it doesn’t receive government funding. Clark Lafleur described the centre as a place staff and clients can connect with one another. Services offered at the centre include showers and hot meals.

Clark Lafleur said Wainfleet and Port Colborne, communities supported by Port Cares, are “wonderful places to live.” She said the communities have their challenges, but the organization works with people to work through those issues.

“We do have a significant population who are in need of assistance, but it’s a really caring community. Our role here is to bring people to their potential,” she said.

Clark Lafleur has met people from all walks of life who have needed assistance from Port Cares.

“You never know what will take you down to a dark place.”

Homelessness and poverty don’t only affect certain types of people. Clark Lafleur said someone might lose a partner, which leaves them in a financial crisis. Others might suffer from addiction that led them to poverty.

“We know people who were making $100,000 a year and had great careers and due to health, marital circumstances, addictions, it all changes.”

Although the work can be difficult at times, Clark Lafleur said it is the reality of life — it can always be you. She said she doesn’t take anything for granted because life can change and bad things happen to good people.

