NOTL nixes Communities in Bloom funding request

The price tag of up to $77,000 for more floral baskets, Christmas decorations, flags and extra staffing for the 2017 Communities in Bloom competition is too rich for Niagara-on-the-Lake councillors.

The town’s operations advisory committee Monday narrowly defeated the request from the Communities in Bloom committee for the enhancements in preparation for competing at the international level this year.

Last April, council approved spending an additional $66,500 for floral displays and flags and scored a high rating at the national Communities in Bloom competition for its population category. That allowed the town the opportunity to compete internationally in 2017.

“Seventy-seven thousand dollars is a lot of money,” said Lord Mayor Pat Darte. “Is there any way we could scale it back?”

Some councillors suggested the town look into subsidy programs for summer students rather than hiring additional staff. A staff report recommend two part-time labourers and a special events co-ordinator be hired to assist parks staff with the program at a cost of $39,000.

Operations staff said the funding for the program would come from the town’s parking reserve budget, as it did last year.

Coun. Betty Disero said residents put in a lot of volunteer hours for the program and donations are also solicited by the Communities in Bloom committee.

Some councillors argued the proposed funding should have been included in the town’s 2017 budget, which was finalized in December.

“Cutting it in half is still a large ask,” said Coun. Martin Mazza. “We had a healthy budget process last fall.”

The Communities in Bloom program focuses on enhancing green spaces and is run by a non-profit organization. It began in 1995 in Canada and now includes hundreds of communities.

“Some of the program benefits … are increased civic pride, community participation, environmental stewardship, mobilization of citizens, groups, organizations, businesses and the municipality,” staff reported. “It also has positive benefits for tourism, hospitality and retail industries.”

Registration for the 2017 program is due Feb. 28 with the judging taking place in July.