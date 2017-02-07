Hiking to defeat depression

More than most, Jonathan Toews understands the battle against depression is fought one step at a time.

More than a decade ago, the St. Catharines man fell into a serious depression following some family problems. Then he seriously hurt his back, limiting what he could do physically.

It was, at the time, more than his mind could handle.

“I didn’t want to do anything,” Toews says of the impact of depression and anxiety. “I didn’t want to get up and go out. At some point, though, I just decided I had to get out and try do something.”

That something was hiking. In particular, walking the Bruce Trail helped him manage his mental health.

It’s also given him a new purpose to help those who also suffering from depression.

“I was hiking on the Bruce Trail and I met this guy and we got to talking and he suggested that I could use hiking as a way to raise awareness for a cause,” the 41-year-old said. “And I thought, ‘Wow, yes, I can.’”

Following that conversation, Toews said he began a Google search for organizations that supported mental health causes and came across the Mood Disorders Society of Canada, a national organization that raises awareness for, and provides information about, mood disorders.

After talking to the society, Toews joined the Defeating Depression program, a network of events that aims to reduce stigma and increase awareness about depression and mood disorders.

Toews’ effort has created a series of Bruce Trial hikes designed to raise awareness about mood disorders and raise funds for the mood disorders society, Toews said.

And when it comes to hikes, Toews isn’t kidding around.

“So it’s every weekend through February, and we do 24-hour hikes. From 7 a.m. to 7 a.m., basically,” he said.

Each hike starts from a different point on the Bruce Trail and each one is around 100 km in distance.

For Toews, hiking has served a way to “declutter my mind,” and he hopes those on the hikes can reflect on mental health as they enjoy the surroundings of the Bruce Trial.

Toews said although mental health issues enjoy a profile they haven’t in the past, it can be difficult for those who haven’t experienced depression to know what it is like to live with.

Educating yourself and reaching out with empathy goes a long way, he said.

For more information about the hikes go online to https://mdsc.akaraisin.com/Common/Event/Home.aspx?seid=13575&mid=8.