Black history to be championed at dinner

Welland Heritage Council and Multicultural Centre is hosting a dinner Friday in honour of Black History Month.

The centre’s social media strategist, Kelsie Chasse said the purpose of the event is to educate attendees about black history in the city as well as to celebrate the month as a whole.

The theme for the night is advocating for excellence. There will be several people at the dinner who will be recognized for their efforts.

“(They) are being recognized for contributing positively to the Niagara story through helping others in spite of challenges they have faced,” Chasse said.

She said African-Canadians have a long-standing history with this country and have roots dating back to 1603.

During the evening, guest speaker Nicole Brooks will talk about her visual and written art.

Chasse said Welland’s Main Street Bridge will be lit up red, yellow and green today to Sunday to recognize Black History Month.

There are roughly 50 tickets remaining for the three-course meal. They cost $55 a person or $520 for a table of 10. Tickets can be purchased at the Multicultural Centre, at TOES Niagara or online through PayPal.

The event starts 5:30 p.m. at Riverstone Event Centre in Welland.

Visit wellandhertiagecouncil.com for more information about the event.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune