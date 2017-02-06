FILM HOUSE: Disney animates a life

Life, Animated is an affecting documentary chronicling the coming-of-age of Owen Suskind, a young man diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

A healthy three-year-old, Owen suddenly withdraws from his family and losses his speaking ability. While his family struggles to come to terms with what it means to raise an autistic child, Owen immerses himself in the ever expanding canon of animated Disney films: from Bambi to The Jungle Book to The Little Mermaid and dozens more.

While repeated viewings of these films isn’t unusual — it has formed a part of many childhoods since the advent of home videos in the 1980s — Owen uses Disney’s stories to make sense of the world around him.

After several non-communicative years, Owen’s parents eventually discover that they can interact with him through Disney characters and dialogue.

As Owen’s father Ron explains, “Soon, we realized that he’d memorized every piece of dialogue in every movie. If we threw him a line, he’d throw us back the next one. My house became an elaborate Disney stage set, and through it I was able to reach my son.”

The support Owen receives from his family is exceptional. Ron, a Pulitzer award-winning journalist and former senior reporter for the Wall Street Journal, wrote a bestselling book about Owen’s story that’s the basis for the film. It’s clear throughout the documentary that Owen’s mother (Cornelia) and older brother (Walt) have also invested much love and care — along with the resources afforded by their family’s class — into Owen’s growth and development. Interestingly, an expensive private school for special needs students isn’t able to help Owen, declining his admission after several years of enrolment. It’s Owen’s family that makes the Disney connection that leads to his social reintegration.

Autism spectrum disorder affects tens of millions worldwide. Recent statistics suggest the prevalence rates for the affliction have increased 10 to 17 per cent annually. While there are no established explanations for this continuing increase, the combination of improved diagnosis and environmental influences are leading considerations. As a developmental disorder, children with autism often have difficulty with social interaction, playing with others and making friends.

Owen’s prison-of-the-self has formidable walls, but despite his unique challenges he has undaunted enthusiasm for connecting with others. Part of Owen’s coping system is his identification with the ubiquitous sidekicks of the Disney films: characters like Jiminy Cricket (from Pinocchio), Pumbaa (the warthog from The Lion King), and Iago (the parrot from Aladdin). Considering himself “The Protector of Sidekicks,” Owen creates a narrative casting himself as a member of a sidekick team to face adversity.

This story is brought to life by Mac Guff, a proliferate French digital visual effects house that creates meta animation sequences for the film that depict Owen and his Disney sidekicks in whimsical, ethereal drawings quite unlike the hard-lined originals.

Owen is able to use his passion for Disney as a means to connect in a variety of ways. He is the leader of a Disney club at school and the documentary shows him introducing films and asking questions of fellow members. John Freeman (voice of Jafar) and Gilbert Gottfried (voice of Iagao), both from Aladdin, make an appearance to the infectious delight of the club.

Director Roger Ross Williams, who won an Oscar for his short documentary Music by Prudence, brings a deft hand to the making of this film. His crew manages to catch intimate moments with Owen and have his trust as he poignantly explains his thoughts and emotions.

Life, Animated is a testament to the power of stories, and of films, to change lives.

