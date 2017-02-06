Dual duty plan dies

A year and a half after St. Catharines began lobbying the province and Niagara Region to let it reduce its number of politicians, city council has killed the dual duty dream.

In a 7-6 vote, councillors opted against changing its governance model.

The move puts the brakes on a lengthy process that’s already seen consent given by the province and Region.

“It was part of my election platform to modernize governance in St. Catharines. It was very clear to the public that was one of my objectives. It’s unfortunate it took this long to get to the decision we got to today,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik after the special council meeting at city hall Monday night.

“Being respectful of council’s decision, we move forward. I don’t think this topic will be discussed any time soon.”

Sendzik said he believes there was still an uncertainty among councillors about what dual duty representation would look like or a lack of complete understanding of what the new system would do.

“As councillors become more informed over time in the future, maybe they’ll look at the other communities and ask more questions about ‘why is it working there, why isn’t it here,’” he said. “That’ll be for a future council’s discussion.”

Dual duty would have seen St. Catharines’ total councillors reduced to 12 from 18. Six would sit on city council and six would sit on both city council and the Region doing “dual duty.” Separate regional councillors would be eliminated.

City council heard from 10 residents Monday who spoke mainly against the idea, including former councillor and mayoral candidate Jeff Burch, who was on the city’s former governance committee. He said the proposed dual duty model would be one person doing two part-time jobs, the very definition of “precarious work.”

Many residents questioned what the benefits were and said they hadn’t heard a good argument for reducing the number of representatives.

Port Dalhousie resident Ed Smith, the activist being sued by Niagara Peninsula Conversation Authority for questioning the authority’s practices, said he fears dual duty.

“My experience has taught me concentration of power is bad.”

The tide turned against dual duty Monday when three of the councillors who voted in favour of exploring the idea back in July 2015 voted against it at crunch time.

Port Dalhousie Coun. Carlos Garcia said he was keeping an open mind at the time, but now believes costs for the position are a real concern for a lot of citizens and councillors. Garcia said the dual duty role would definitely be a full-time job and eventually cost more in salaries and wages.

Grantham Coun. Bill Phillips said if it isn’t going to save citizens any money, why would they reduce representation?

And Merritton Coun. Dave Haywood, who didn’t speak at the meeting, said afterwards he was also concerned about costs and representation. Although the dual duty councillor would be elected on a ward system, Haywood said that wasn’t set in stone and could later be changed to a city-at-large position.

“I think it would have increased costs too much and it would have lead to less representation for the Merritton area,” he said.

Other councillors raised issues about having less voices in office, making it harder for some people to run and changing a system for the sake of change.

St. Catharines city councillors voted 9-4 in July 2015 to ask the Region to apply to the province to allow the city to change its governance model. Regional council voted later that month to tell the province it supported the city’s application.

In June 2016, the province gave the go-ahead after a 45-day public consultation period. The motion then had to go back to the Region. After a couple of delays, regional council last month voted 17-11 to allow St. Catharines to move forward with its plan.

A “triple majority” rule required that all 12 of Niagara’s lower-tier councils would have to vote on the idea. The majority of councils representing the majority of voters would have to say yes for it to be approved.

That process will no longer continue. St. Catharines city clerk will inform the Region the city motion was defeated.

Councillors who spoke for the change Monday said other two-tier municipalities have had success with dual duty.

St. George’s Coun. Mike Britton said Niagara is the most over-governed region in Ontario. He said reducing representation would still leave it far above any other comparator in the province.

St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe, who chaired the governance committee in 2012 which led to the dual model, said it’s not perfect but it does address concerns raised by residents and politicians on the committee. He said it offers better communication between the two levels of government and offers residents a clearer line of communication to the Region.

“The reality is, were we starting with governance in Niagara today, the system we have now, the status quo, is not the system that would be designed.”

kwalter@postmedia.com

Follow @karena_standard

How they voted Monday

Yes: Mat Siscoe, Sal Sorrento, Sandie Bellows, Mike Britton, Matt Harris, Walter Sendzik

No: Jennie Stevens, Bruce Williamson, Mark Elliott, Joe Kushner, Carlos Garcia, David Haywood, Bill Phillips

How they voted July 6, 2015

On asking Niagara Region to apply to the province to allow the city to change its governance model

Yes: Mat Siscoe, Sal Sorrento, Sandie Bellows, Mike Britton, Carlos Garcia, Matt Harris, David Haywood, Bill Phillips, Walter Sendzik

No: Jennie Stevens, Bruce Williamson, Mark Elliott, Joe Kushner