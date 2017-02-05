Curling event celebrates Canadian pride

The ice was just right at Welland Civic Square Saturday evening for a little curling action.

The Canada 150 committee partnered with the city of Welland and the Welland Curling Club to teach locals about one of Canada’s national sports. The water feature at city hall was converted into a miniature curling rink. Matt Botden, president of the Welland Curling Club, said Wellanders can visit city hall during the next couple months to enjoy free curling. Anyone interested in playing a round can ask city employees at city hall for a couple rocks and brooms, which will be available to borrow for free.

“I think the committee is doing a great job. We are pleased they jumped onto the idea, saying it was a great idea,” Botden said about the partnership.

More than a dozen people grabbed rocks and brooms to try their hand at the slippery sport Saturday. One enthusiastic participant, Naomie Cesar, said it was cold outside, but being active with her two children was fun and kept them warm. Cesar said she tries to attend local events with her children and get them involved with the community.

Cesar attended the kick-off to Canada 150 Thursday night at the Welland Community Wellness Complex. She said the event was great and her children had a fun time. Cesar laughed saying they kept asking her when the next event was, so they had to attend the free curling on the weekend.

Bonnie Fokkens, Welland councillor and committee member, said the idea to host a curling event was developed in partnership with Botden. Fokkens said the committee thought it would be a fun way to engage people in the sport.

“Curling is Canada ... hockey and lacrosse,” she said.

The curling event is one of a number of Canada 150 events that will be held in the lead-up to Canada Day celebrations this summer.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com

Twitter: @M_Allenberg