Biometric screening would be a 'disaster'

President Donald Trump’s push to have all visitors entering and exiting the United States subjected to biometric screening - such as finger-printing, retina scans or facial recognition tests – would be a “disaster,” says the general manager of the Peace Bridge Authority.

“It’s clear that there hasn’t been enough thought or process into what are the consequences of such an action,” said Ron Rienas.

“If it can be done where there is no adverse impact on traffic in any way, in terms of taking much longer and slowing things down, then that’s one thing. But all the experts and all the evidence that we’ve seen points to this being a disaster because it would require a much longer primary inspection.”

Trump’s call for stepped-up technology to monitor whether non-Americans are staying in the country longer than permitted, was part of a recent executive order he issued on immigration.

Although it has not received as much public attention as Trump’s controversial plan to ban travellers from seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries, it has sparked concerns among border officials, as well as U.S. and Canadian politicians, that it would lead to massive slow-downs in border traffic, particularly at land crossings.

A U.S. federal judge temporarily stopped the immigration order Friday.

As for Trump’s increased border technology proposal, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale raised his concerns during a phone call this week with John Kelly, the new U.S. Homeland Security Secretary.

Also, Western New York Republican congressman Chris Collins, who was the first House member to endorse Trump for president, wrote a letter to Kelly indicating his concerns.

Rienas said the idea of biometric screening at the border is not a new one.

“This was proposed back in 2004. It was re-initiated in late 2014 by a committee in the House of Representatives in the U.S. Congress to implement this. But that was going through the legislative process and it never ever got a vote because there was so much opposition to it from a host of border stakeholders,” he said.

“And now we have it appear again in the form of an executive order. My initial reaction was here we go again.”

Rienas said he is glad to see Collins take the same position now as he did when he opposed the idea before.

“I think the difference is that in the earlier go around it was being done through a legislative process, so there was an opportunity for discussion and debate and a more thorough vetting of the proposal.”

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop said sometimes politicians in non-border communities “don’t understand the dynamic” or “appreciate the significance of the flow of people and goods across the border.”

“(Sometimes) they don’t appreciate the nature of the relationships that exist between the people. They don’t, I think, have a full understanding of the process, nor appreciate the skill and talent of the individuals that they’ve charged with ensuring the safety and protection of their own people.”

Redekop said there are ways to protect people and still have an efficient and effective border.

“To a great extent you have to rely on the great people that you put on the border. These are well-skilled people – they’re trained, they’ve got lots of experience.``

He said the vast majority of people who cross the border are “absolutely no problem” and that biometric screening is not the answer to deal with the vast minority who may need further questioning.

“I think it’s fairly clear that the executive order that presented the ban on immigration and refugees and the information about the biometrics, a lot of that has to do with a lack of understanding and appreciation of the significance of things that government does. It’s easy to sign a piece of paper, but often it`s very difficult to implement and often it can be very detrimental to exactly what you’re trying to achieve.”

Redekop said if the U.S., is truly interested in trade, it should have policies that will permit the free and effective flow of goods across the border, in both directions.

“They’re going to be exporting goods here and we’re still major trading partners.”

He said there’s “so much uncertainty” currently in the U.S. and “business thrives upon certainty.”

“People make decisions based on some level of certainty and that’s what’s so destabilizing right now.”

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati said anything that slows down commerce and adds red tape to the border is “a bad idea.”

He said while it’s important to never risk safety, “we don’t have a safety issue that we’re not already dealing with appropriately.”

“And Trump, of all people as a business person, would understand you don’t want red tape and you don’t want to slow down transactions and that’s all that this will do. It won’t make it safer, it’ll make it slower and it’s going to hurt the bottom line. I would think Trump, being a bottom line kind of guy, will realize that maybe this was a short-sighted decision and have second thoughts.”

