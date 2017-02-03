YESTERDAY AND TODAY: Where was that gas station?

So.... where was the gas station in this week’s old photo?

The first clue is the building visible in the distance, just to the left of the “Pat’s Gasoline” sign — a part of the Ontario Street General Motors plant that still stands today, not yet demolished during the on-going removal of the former GM complex there. When the plant was in its prime, that building was occupied by a loading dock on the first floor for shipping out product; spark plugs were manufactured on the second floor; and the plant’s tool room (supporting production elsewhere in the facility) occupied the top floor.

The buildings across the street on the left don’t offer much of a clue to us now since they disappeared long ago. They were part of the Columbus McKinnon Chain operation, extending along the west side of Ontario Street from Pleasant Avenue most of the way south to Beech Street.

The buildings visible on the right offer clues not only to the location of our old photo, but also give an idea of when the photo was taken — 1947 to 1951. The advertising signs there give some important clues. There’s the “Pat’s Gasoline” sign I mentioned above — that was for a gas station run by William Patton and son. Originally located on the east side of Ontario just below Beech (where the Ontario Service Centre is today), in September 1947 Pat’s Gasoline moved north to a spot about half way between Beech and Pleasant.

The other advertising signs visible in the photo — on the same pole below the Pat’s Gasoline sign, and again on the wall to the right of that pole — proclaimed Andy’s Lunch to passers-by. Andrew Shakarian operated Andy’s Lunch on that site from 1943 until 1951. I suspect it was quite a poplar place with the workers in the two nearby plants. A new proprietor took over the restaurant in 1952.

At some point the former Andy’s Lunch building disappeared entirely, and so have the former Columbus McKinnon buildings across the street — some of them were demolished as early as 1966, after the business moved out to a brand new plant at the far end of Welland Avenue..

But the gas station remains — Bill Patton continued to run Pat’s Gasoline there until 1958, but in 1959 it became Pete’s Texaco Service Centre. Gale’s Gas Bar has been there since 1977.

One other notable element in the photo is the horse-drawn Silverwood Dairy delivery wagon heading south on Ontario. I wonder how long it was before the clip-clop-cliip-clop sound of horses’ hooves finally disappeared from the streets of St. Catharines?

Dennis Gannon is a member of the St. Catharines Heritage Advisory Committee. He may be reached at gannond2002@yahoo.com