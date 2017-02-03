NOTL tops list for best value communities

Niagara-on-the-Lake has been ranked the No. 1 best value city in Canada for 2017 by Trivago, a global travel search company.

The best value cities and towns were posted to trivago.com in honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary as a way of encouraging Canadians to stay in their own backyard.

“Niagara-on-the-Lake has so much to offer as a destination of choice and it is an honour to be recognized by Trivago for our exceptional value,” said Lord Mayor Pat Darte.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, like many Canadian communities, has planned a number of celebrations in honour of Canada’s 150th and the 225th anniversary of the first parliament of Upper Canada.

According to trivago.com, the list of best value destinations was determined by an exclusive algorithm that considered both hotel prices and overall ratings.

The destinations that top the list are not only easy on the wallet, but also show off the diversity of options and experiences Canada wide, according to the website.

Trivago gave Niagara-on-the-Lake a 92.70 ranking in its best value index.

The index was based on a combination of consumer ratings and average hotel prices, with 100 per cent being a perfect score.

It provides an overview of the best valued destinations by using a specifically tailored algorithm that combines the hotel price index with Trivago’s reputation ranking for hotels.

Only destinations with at least 50 hotels and a minimum average of 150 user ratings per hotel were considered in the index.

Trivago describes Niagara-on-the-Lake as a 19th-century gateway to Canada’s wine country and the nearby Niagara Falls, as well as home to The Shaw Festival, one of the country’s top theatre companies.

Trivago is a global hotel search platform, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Germany.

As of Sept. 30, 2016, Trivago’s global hotel search platform offered access to approximately 1.3-million hotels in more than 190 countries.

Every month, more than 120-million visitors use Trivago to search and compare hotel prices, read reviews and browse photos.

Janice Thomson, executive director of the Niagara-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce, said she is “very proud” of the ranking.

“There are so many attractions and so many things to do within easy walking distance of a lot of our accommodation — that’s part of the high ranking,” she said.

“There are a lot of things to do that are no cost or low cost. That’s one of the great things here, you can come here and go for a walk and go ride a bike and go for a wine testing.”

Thomson pointed to another recent list that profiled Niagara-on-the-Lake in a positive light.

OpenTable, an online global restaurant reservation system, included five Niagara-on-the-Lake restaurants on its 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2017.

“I think for a town of our size, it is remarkable that we are on these lists and that we’re mentioned on them, but it really reflects what people think of the town.”

rspiteri@postmedia.com

2017 Best Value Cities

1) Niagara-on-the-Lake

2) Mont-Tremblant

3) Kelowna

4) Kamloops

5) Winnipeg

6) Quebec City

7) Victoria

8) Mississauga

9) Calgary

10) Edmonton

Source: trivago.com