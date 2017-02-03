Hairdresser on a mission for Wellanders in need

Wellander Nikki Fairlie knows sometimes the smallest action can leave a big impact.

For about five years, 29-year-old Fairlie, owner of Elan Vitale Salon and Spa in Welland, has volunteered at Open Arms Mission.

The non-profit organization offers support to a number of people in the community who are in need. Some services offered include a hygiene bank, food bank and a hot meal every Saturday.

Every first Tuesday of the month Fairlie gives haircuts to people in need at the organization.

“It’s very humbling and I think everybody in the city needs to come in here for one day and see the foot traffic, the people who need a haircut, the people who need food,” Fairlie says.

For Fairlie, sharing her gift of being a hairdresser with others makes her grounded. Volunteering has let her see the “light” in her life and has made her realize some people don’t have that same joy. Fairlie says for some of the mission clients getting their hair cut is the one thing they look forward to each month.

“There are some people who only see darkness. They wake up alone, they can’t feed themselves, but they come here and they see a smiling face,” Fairlie says about the importance of the service she offers.

Melissa Kirkpatrick, CEO of Open Arms Mission, says Fairlie has been an asset. She says Fairlie takes the time to get to know clients and makes them feel cared for.

Fairlie is a “bubbly” and outgoing person, which Kirkpatrick says helps put clients at ease.

“They cheer when she comes through the door.”

After they receive haircuts, Kirkpatrick says, the clients are “beaming” with joy.

“It is so fun to watch the clients come up and show off their new hairstyle, it just does wonders for our clients,” Kirkpatrick says with a smile on her face.

The first Tuesday of the month is more than just a day for Open Arms Mission clients to get their hair cut, it’s a day for people to socialize. Kirkpatrick says people will come for coffee and spend the whole day waiting for their turn just to have that social interaction. Many people who use the services at the organization live alone, so being able to connect with others is important for their health.

Fairlie says the main reason she chooses to volunteer is because of her Christian faith. As much as she enjoys volunteering, Fairlie says it can be difficult at times because she is faced with the hardships many people go through everyday in her community.

The haircut service is first come, first serve for 10 clients. Sign-up begins when doors open at the organization at 8:45 a.m. on haircut day. Clients are only able to receive haircuts once every two months to allow others the opportunity.

