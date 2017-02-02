Project hammers home real life lessons

Students in the construction technology program at Holy Cross Secondary School are getting some real-world experience and, at the same time, improving the streetscape in their hometown.

The young carpenters have taken unsightly garbage cans that dotted the tourist area in Port Dalhousie and transformed them into something better — by building decorative wooden enclosures.

The project started in response to a query by the Port Dalhousie Beautification and Works Committee.

“It is truly a win-win-win project for all concerned — the residents and visitors to Port, the students of Holy Cross, and the City of St. Catharines,” said Mike Slater of the Port Dalhousie committee. “We pay for the material. They do the work and get experience building something that doesn’t get chucked away at the end of the school day.”

The class undertook the challenge to design and construct the enclosures, which the committee unveiled Thursday.

It costs $116 to build one, and the students are in the process of making about 40.

“It’s great to see these around town,” Holy Cross student Todd Vande Wetering said. “It gives us a practical use for our work — instead of in-class projects that don’t go anywhere.”

Some are already in place, Slater said. Over the years, the committee has heard complaints about the blue plastic receptacles, which are both ubiquitous and ugly.

“Members of the board took on the project and found that Holy Cross has an excellent construction program capable of this,” Slater said.

“It’s a small step forward, but that’s how these things work. We aren’t a political group. We do things incrementally.”

