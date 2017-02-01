HEROD: Been there with Boffo Brock plan

Grand planning concepts can bomb in St. Catharines.

A Port Dalhousie Heritage Conservation District plan is developed and then someone comes up with a high-rise condo proposal.

Boom!

A great swath of land is set aside in west St. Catharines along Fourth Avenue to accommodate an influx of factories. But landowners claim industrial demand is non-existent and pitch commercial uses instead.

Crash! We get big-box stores and, later, a hospital.

Just outside the city’s border, deep thinkers in Niagara-on-the-Lake gloat over the visibility and accessibility of the QEW/Glendale Avenue corridor, and envision an industrial park.

Wham! Potential investors don’t share their vision, and the area is eventually transformed into a huge housing tract and a giant outlet mall.

The good people of Thorold cackle over their luck in having all sorts of developable land near the interchange of St. Davids Road and Highway 406 near Brock University and Niagara Region headquarters, and approve a plan for a prestige corporate campus.

Bam! Turns out prestige was in the eye of the beholder because the greatest demand was for a series of student apartment buildings.

Thus, I found my enthusiasm somewhat tempered when perusing the Brock District Plan presented to St. Catharines city council earlier this week.

The Niagara Region-commissioned document is impressive to be sure, full of pretty renderings, inspiring pictures and stirring words.

“Brock University is the fulcrum around which areas for new mixed-use, higher-density housing and employment are stitched together with a network of tree-lined streets, urban open spaces and natural features, demonstrating sustainable design and a walkable positive experience.”

Wait, there’s more!

The plan demonstrates how to “monetize the research at Brock University, build on the intellectual capital of the area and leverage the assets of Niagara Region to have a global impact in terms of opportunities to attract new students, new residents, new businesses and new employees to the Brock District.”

The intellectual capital of the area??? Uh, the plan’s authors realize regional council is based there, right?

And having a global impact is fine and dandy, but couldn’t we work on providing bus service from Port Colborne first?

OK, OK, I kid because I can.

The plan does put forth an exciting, crunchy granola, tree-hugging vision for the future. Plus, it quotes from the recent Sustainable Niagara planning document: “In 2060, Niagara will be a leader in planning, developing and revitalizing our neighbourhoods and communities.”

So, we’ve got 40 years to play with. It’s just that I remain haunted by those earlier visions from the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Oldtimers will recall there was once a drive-in theatre across from Brock. When the business fizzled in the early 1980s, owner Zahorchak Enterprises decided to re-fashion the site for office use.

Hey, why not? It was near Brock and other prestige institutional properties like the Shaver Hospital and the Niagara Peninsula Crippled Children’s Centre.

Things got off to a fine start with the construction of an office building, fronting on Glenridge Avenue, that for a time housed the Region’s health services department.

After that, nothing. So, the company changed tack, and over time the property became home to some Brock academic buildings, student apartments, fast-food joints and a strip mall.

As noted earlier, a similar planning evolution occurred across the road in Thorold.

After an impressive beginning — a suites hotel, CAA office, Royal Bank building, Provincial Gas re-location from downtown St. Catharines — interest in Thorold’s business park diminished considerably.

The first sign that maybe the corporate park might not be as prestigious as imagined was when a bingo parlour (now Thorold’s city hall) set up shop next to the suites hotel in the late 1990s.

Now, of course, there are all those student apartment blocks.

Still, the new Brock District Plan offers hope.

And if things don’t work out, perhaps it can be tweaked to house a re-located Grandson of Port Tower.

Bam!

