Fire department nearing full volunteer complement

After its most recent recruitment drive, the Niagara Falls Fire Department is closer to having a full complement of volunteer firefighters.



The department had 11 volunteers in its latest recruitment class, which will bring its total to 93 out of a permitted 104.



“We’re getting there,” said fire Chief Jim Boutilier.



He said the goal was to hire up to 12, which is a manageable size when it comes to having enough instructors to be able to train the new volunteers.



“That’s the norm. We usually get in and around the 20-25 mark for applications and then … we hire anywhere between 10 and 12. I know the last couple (recruitment) classes have been around the 11 mark.”



Volunteer firefighters, like their full-time companions, are responsible for rapidly, efficiently and safely performing various duties under emergency conditions frequently involving considerable hazard.



The work includes routine duties in the maintenance of firefighting vehicles, equipment and fire-department facilities.

“Volunteers are really hard to get because it’s a lot of work and it’s a lot of commitment on their part, for sure,” said Boutilier.



He said bringing on 11 more volunteer firefighters will complement the roughly 116 the department employs full-time.



“It will mean more staff on location. It potentially can reduce response times because we’ll have more people available, depending on the day or night, so it gives us better coverage during the day time.”

