Bridge commission elects 2017 officers

American businessman Russell Quarantello has been elected chairman of the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission, while Canadian accountant John Lopinski has been elected vice chairman.



The commission, which is a bi-national entity that owns and operates the Rainbow, Whirlpool Rapids and Queenston-Lewiston bridges between Canada and the United States, elected its 2017 slate of officers during its recent annual general meeting.



Quarantello was appointed to the commission in March 2012 and lives in Lewiston, N.Y. He serves as the business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 237. He is a master electrician who has worked for numerous contractors over the years.



Lopinski was appointed to the commission in June 2015 and lives in Port Colborne, Ont. He is a chartered accountant and retired in April 2015 as partner at Crawford Smith and Swallow. He served 14 years on the Peace Bridge Authority, including terms as chairman and vice chairman.



Gasport, N.Y. resident Harry Palladino, who serves as the business manager of Laborers’ Local 91, was elected secretary.



Marcia Heit, who retired as operations manager with Community Care St. Catharines & Thorold in 2015, was elected treasurer.



Francis Soda, a retired teacher who lives in Niagara Falls, N.Y., Ernest Smith, a retired Canada Immigration officer who lives in Niagara Falls, Ont., Kathleen Neville, a public relations and brand management professional who lives in Wilson, N.Y., and Linda McAusland, the assistant deputy minister in the provincial highways and management division for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation who lives in Welland, Ont., comprise the other members of the commission board.



U.S. commissioners serve on behalf of the governor of the State of New York, while Canadian commissioners serve on behalf of the premier of the Province of Ontario.



All officers hold their respective position for one year until the next annual meeting unless the commission deems a change is necessary.