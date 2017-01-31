Meditation combined with art for museum workshops

Pelham artist Vanessa Brownbridge wants to show Niagara how creating art in any form can be a path to wellness and meditation.

Brownbridge will host art workshops at Welland Museum starting in February to spread the joy of creativity.

Brownbridge first discovered her love for art when her father died 18 years ago. He had been an artist in Kenya. When he died, Brownbridge felt a need to create something to feel connected to him.

She said the first time she picked up a paintbrush was when she painted a mural in her home after her father’s death. She said she wasn’t sure if she could paint, but when she was done she was blown away by what she had done.

“The universe had given me a gift that I couldn’t even fathom and it was a magical process.”

Brownbridge continued to paint, saying art made her feel connected to father and it helped her distress. Painting became a type of “therapy” for Brownbridge to deal with stress in her life.

As a longtime practicer of meditation, Brownbridge said painting became another form of meditation for her. When she is connected to her art and moving with the paint, she feels at one with herself. She said she wants to teach others how to get in touch with their playful side and learn to meditate at the same time.

Brownbridge said her workshops will offer a positive environment in which art can be created. The workshops will be about exploring art techniques as well as mindfulness.

The initial workshops run for three months with one session each month. The workshops are on Feb. 18, March 18 and April 22 and run 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To register and for pricing information contact the museum at 905-732-2215. The class can accommodate about 10 to 15 people, so Brownbridge encourages people sign up well in advance.

