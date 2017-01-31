COUNCIL NOTEBOOK: Dual duty vote set for next week

Notes from this week’s St. Catharines city council meeting...

Dual duty vote set for next week

St. Catharines councillors and the public will have a final say on dual duty next Monday.

Council is holding a special meeting on Feb. 6 to debate and vote on the change in governance.

“I just think that it will give the public time to come in and voice their opinion and, as well, we won’t feel rushed,” said Merritton Coun. Jennie Stevens, who requested the special meeting on the single issue during Monday’s meeting

Council originally planned to debate the issue at its regularly scheduled council meeting with other agenda items later in the month.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Members of the public who want to speak can register with the city clerk by calling 905-688-5601 ext. 1501 or emailing clerks@stcatharines.ca.

Feedback can also be given by submitting an online form until midnight Friday at www.stcatharines.ca/DoubleDuty.

The dual duty model would see St. Catharines represented by 12 councillors, two for each ward. One councillor would see on city council only and the second councillor would sit on both city council and Regional council.

Regional council gave the go-ahead for the idea but it must still be passed by the majority of the 12 lower-tier municipalities that make up Niagara. Those municipalities must represent the majority of the Niagara population in order for the change to make it onto the next election ballot.

Shickluna still afloat for now

St. Catharines councillors want more information about the Shickluna project before they vote on whether to dump it.

Council received a verbal report from St. Catharines Hydro on the long planned project Monday and will deal with the issue on Feb. 6.

St. Catharines Hydro’s board voted unanimously not to proceed with the Shickluna Hydro Generating Stations project on Jan. 25. It had been in the works since 2005.

The project, which was supposed to make money for the city, had escalated in price over the last decade.

Hydro board chair Bob Marshall said costs had risen from an estimated $18 million in 2007 to $60 million today.

Wheels in motion for transit meeting

A special meeting focusing solely on inter-municipal transit will be held on Wednesday Feb. 22.

The meeting, open to the public, will begin at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers

Council will waive the regular rules of procedure to allow a joint meeting with St. Catharines Transit Commission members so everyone can speak about the issue.

The Region and its municipalities have been working on a model for future busing in the region that would see a consolidation of services from St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland.

Costs at downtown park blossom

Upgrades in Montebello Park’s rose garden to its pergolas and fencing cost a little more than expected because of the conditions they were in.

The city replaced two pergolas at the entrances of the rose garden, repainted the existing wrought iron fencing, installed new fence posts and built a new accessible walkway.

The final total was $128,541 — $13,800 more than the contract awarded to CSL Group Ltd.

Councillors agreed Monday to release a statutory holdback payment of $12,854 plus taxes.

A report to council said a plan to re-use the existing foundation system to support the new pergola structure near Lake Street couldn’t be executed because the foundation had insufficient frost protection. New footings and foundations were required.

There were also issues with the wrought iron fence panels as several of the fasteners holding the pickets to the top and bottom rails had fully corroded. When they were dipped in a caustic solution to remove corrosion, the pickets dislodged from the rails and had to be individually re-assembled and secured by welding the pieces.

Council elects to have more information

New provincial legislation for the 2018 municipal elections has left councillors with a lot of questions.

Councillors asked the city clerk for clarification on new rules for campaign financing and third-party advertising.

A staff report said third-party advertising is a message in any medium that supports or opposes a candidate. Individuals, corporations and unions will be allowed to register as third-party advertisers and make contributions to third-party advertisers. They will not be permitted to make contributions directly to candidates.

St. Patrick’s Coun. Mat Siscoe said council needs clarification on third-party advertising because the language seems overly broad and could include any resident in the community who sends out a Tweet.

Mayor Walter Sendzik also requested additional information about the definition of “unions” and whether that includes “associations”, such as the firefighters’ association.

“I think we need that clarification or it’s just going to come to the clerk’s office in 2018,” Sendzik said.

In addition to clarification on the issues, Clerk Bonnie Nistico-Dunk told councillors they’ll be getting a report in the future on alternative ballot options such as ranked ballots.

The changes to 2018 municipal elections in Ontario include that the head of every regional council be elected by a general vote.

Siscoe, the standing budget committee chairman, said the committee has asked the Region to pick up the St. Catharines portion of the cost of electing a Regional chair.

“While we will administer it, obviously that is strictly for their body so we’re hoping they’ll be amenable to picking up the tab on that, because it wasn’t our idea.”

