Mall’s fate leaves Wall of Fame stranded

The Niagara Falls Arts & Culture Wall of Fame may be homeless in three months with the impending closure of Niagara Square.

After the weekend announcement that the 40-year-old mall will be “closed permanently” by interest owners RioCan on May 1, the search is on for new space to display the nearly 80 plaques honouring Wall of Fame inductees.

For ten years, the wall has been located on donated space inside Niagara Square near the Winners entrance. But Arts, Culture & Museums Committee co-chairwoman Laurie Moffat had grown worried in recent years the mostly empty mall was on its last legs.

On Sunday her fears were confirmed when RioCan announced plans to “transform the enclosed areas of Niagara Square into an updated retail environment.”

“It’s all up in the air,” says Moffat.

“I mean, ten years ago there was a lot more traffic there than in the last five (years), for sure.”

The mall has been the Wall of Fame’s only home. A ceremony is held on-site every autumn for new inductees.

In addition to local artists and performers, the wall counts filmmaker James Cameron, music producer Joel Zimmerman (Deadmau5) and the late CBC broadcaster Barbara Frum among its members.

Unless a new home is found by May 1, Moffat says the Wall of Fame “will have to go into hibernation.

“I don’t see how we could possibly get anything together by then.”

Committee members pitched ideas at their last meeting, she says. Everything from a “virtual wall” to a garden space at the MacBain Centre was proposed.

“So many things were thrown around, but nothing was decided. It was still all very preliminary.

“But) even if we aren’t able to house it by the next awards ceremony, we will still go ahead with the Wall of Fame. We will have a ceremony somewhere.”

In its announcement, RioCan said it was “in discussions with the City to determine what will happen with the Wall of Fame.

“We recognize the importance of this wall to the community and are making every effort to relocate it to another area within Niagara Falls.”

Niagara Falls mayor Jim Diodati says he is “considering a number of places, including MacBain, as a possible temporary measure.”

Wherever it temporarily ends up, Moffat looks forward to the Wall of Fame finding a permanent home soon.

“In a perfect world, we’d have our own building,” she says.

