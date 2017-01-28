400 drivers stopped, one arrested in RIDE check

One driver was arrested for impaired driving, and two others had their licences suspended for three days by Niagara Regional Police, Friday.

Police say they stopped about 400 vehicles during RIDE checks in Welland and St. Catharines during the evening, and eight of those drivers were asked to provide breath samples for suspected alcohol consumption.

Police say they also issued tickets to several drivers for violations of the Highway Traffic Act and Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The RIDE program is part of the NRP's commitment to reducing impaired driving offences, which remains the leading criminal offence causing deaths in Canada.