Variety of activities offered at SportsFest

It’s time to get active and sign up to participate in the 18th annual Port Colborne SportsFest.

The weekend long event is running from Feb. 10 to Feb 12. It includes a slew of activities for families from music trivia to lacrosse.

With about 15 different events there is something for everyone to enjoy. Michelle Cuthbert, who is in the city’s marketing, customer relations and communications department, said people don’t need to be sporty to enjoy SportsFest.

Cuthbert said there are a few new additions to this year’s SportsFest, including beer tasting. Saturday night Canalside Restaurant is hosting the beer tasting event, rather than the typical wine and cheese tasting of previous years. Cuthbert said choosing to have beer instead of wine speaks to the diversity of what Niagara has to offer. She said there are so many different breweries in the region it makes sense to showcase that aspect of Niagara.

City staff are hoping for snow the weekend of the event so the annual Snow Golf Tournament at Whisky Run Golf Course can still be held.

“I mean they can probably recoin it to mud golf this year ... it will be interesting if the ground is not frozen,” Cuthbert said with a laugh.

Although SportsFest is organized by the city, local businesses and community members are what make the event a success. Cuthbert said the events wouldn‘t be possible without places to host the various events.

What has also made it a success throughout the years is the participation of the community. Cuthbert said having a winter event allows for another opportunity for the people of Port Colborne to come together.

”I think we are all still kind of experiencing the winter blahs ... so SportsFest is just that chance for the city to encourage everyone to go visit local businesses and activities,” she said.

A portion of the money raised through events will be put back into the city. Funds will support organizations including Port Cares.

Cuthbert encourages people to check out the website and sign up for certain activities before the big weekend. For more information visit http://portcolborne.ca/page/Sportsfest.