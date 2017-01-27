Solving an ancient climate change whodunit

From their lab at Brock University, Uwe Brand and Nigel Blamey have been looking for a serial killer.

Like good detectives, they have evidence from the scene of the crime and established who, or rather what, had the means and the opportunity to kill on a truly horrifying scale.

These two scientists are professional gas detectives and they believe they have identified what destroyed most of life on Earth more than 250 million years ago.

And like many serial killers, methane may kill again and this time, humans might be its victims.

“When we talk about climate change, most of the discussion is around CO2,” said Brand. “But we need to pay attention to the methane and begin really measuring the amount of methane in the atmosphere.”

The research duo at Brock made headlines in August with the publication of a paper that showed what the oxygen content of the atmosphere was 800 million years ago. Using a special mass spectrometer, they showed the oxygen levels on the ancient Earth were much higher than expected — providing a glimpse at the fuel that would have powered much of the early evolution of life.

In their latest paper, published in the December issue of Paleoworld, describes their hunt for the cause of a global extinction event, that killed around 90 per cent of marine species and 70 per cent of land animals at the end of the Permian period 252 million years ago.

Brand says the prevailing hypotheses pointed a finger at either acid rain or rising acidity levels in the oceans. Neither explain this ancient whodunit.

“Acid rain might kill life on land, but it would not necessarily destroy marine life,” Brand says. “Acidity in the oceans would kill marine life but wouldn’t cause extinction on land. We need something that can explain both.”

Others scientists suggested a phenomenon happening today might be to blame — climate change.

A general warming the planet could, over time, explain the Permian extinction.

Blamey said as the global temperature rose, terrestrial ecosystem changed, plants died and land animals went extinct. The warming waters of the oceans similarly would have killed many species unable to adapt to the new environment.

The idea makes sense, but what Blamey and Brand were after was evidence, a finger print that would prove the hypothesis.

When it comes to climate change, as anyone living in 2017 knows, carbon dioxide is the culprit. That why politicians are pushing schemes like a carbon tax to try and reduce CO2 emissions.

So Brand and Blamey used the same technique they used to look at the oxygen content in the ancient atmosphere — processing ancient crystals in their mass spectrometer — to study the gas content of Permian rocks and fossils.

They found CO2. But not enough of it to explain the mass die-off.

If climate change was responsible for the Permian extinction, CO2 didn’t act alone. It needed a accomplice.

The scientists say a Siberian volcano put them on the trail of methane.

Brand says the Permian extinction was precipitated by a massive eruption of a super-volcano in the area of Siberia known as the Siberian Traps.

“To describe this, we need a word bigger than humungous,” Brand said.

The eruption released extraordinary levels of CO2, which began to heat the planet. That warming melted permafrost, which would have released huge amounts of methane into the atmosphere.

Sure enough, when they went looking for methane in the rocks, they found a lot of it.

Blamey says although methane doesn’t last nearly as long in the atmosphere, it is a much more potent greenhouse gas than CO2. Large amounts of it would exacerbate climate change enough to cause mass extinctions.

“There were early dinosaurs and around four species of mammals. Most of them died out,” Blamey said.

Life changed radically after that. The surviving dinosaurs would dominate the planet for more than 200 million years and lurking in the shadows were small mammals, the evolutionary ancestors of humans, lucky enough to survive the methane-fueled climate change.

That’s why Blamey and Brand say their research is important in 2017. It shows what may happen if human caused climate change is not brought under control.

“There is a lesson here,” said Blamey, who noted while methane levels on Earth are not what they were 250 million years ago, there is still enough of it lurking in the permafrost to cause serious problems if released into the atmosphere. “The lesson is that we have to get ahead of the problem and fix it, or we could create a catastrophic event.”