It’s an axiom as old as sport. If you want to succeed, you better want it more than the next competitor — and you better be ready to work for it.

Niagara’s Canada Summer Games bid committee has taken that advice to heart.

They are competing against three other Ontario regions — Ottawa, Sudbury and Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge — for the games in 2021, and if the bid isn’t successful, it won’t be because Niagara left any stone unturned.

The effort has involved the labour of six different committees and countless consultations. In terms of hours worked, the ledger runs well into the thousands. All of it has been boiled down into a 100-page bid proposal that will be submitted Monday.

The Canada Games Council makes its decision at the end of March.

The next significant milestone on the calendar for the Niagara bid committee is March 1 when the games council makes its official visit.

“They will tell us if there is anything they would like to see,” said Doug Hamilton, chair of the local bid committee. “They have already told us they want to see the athlete’s village, so we will take them to Brock (University).

“For us, the day will be all about presenting our information and doing it in a way that shows community engagement and community support.”

A successful bid would bring 4,800 athletes to Niagara for competition. They would compete in 17 events over 18 days and attract between 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to the area.

The opening ceremonies would be held at Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

Hamilton said events would take place in all 12 Niagara municipalities — either in the form of competition or training and practice.

Part of the planning also includes a cultural component.

“One example of the cultural engagement is what we call the 13-for-13 Program,” Hamilton said. “We would match each of our 12 local municipalities, as well as the Region, with the 13 provinces and territories for hosting and cultural events.

“There are some obvious connections. For instance, Welland, with its francophone population, is a natural match for Quebec.”

Niagara’s Regional Chair Alan Caslin has lent his support. He is urging residents to get involved in the effort.

“I consider this to be a great opportunity for Niagara,” Caslin said at last week’s regional council meeting. “We are competing against other communities in Ontario … and we want to see all of Niagara pulling in the same direction and putting forward the same message.”

The funding is falling into place. The provincial, federal and regional levels of government have pledged more than $30 million combined if the bid is successful. That’s in addition to $3 million from the Canada Games Council that flows to the host community.

All told, Niagara’s bid committee has banked more than $40 million in what it calls “committed support.”

Regional council voted 27-1 in favour of its portion of the funding.

The lone voice of dissent was from St. Catharines Coun. Andy Petrowski, who demanded a recorded vote.

After the meeting, Petrowski said he is a strong supporter of athletics — especially when it comes to providing a variety of opportunities to keep Niagara’s young people physically active. However, the notion of “wasting” at least $10 million of taxpayer money on a one-time, three-week event is “ridiculous.”

“The region is over half a billion in debt and facing another billion in crumbling infrastructure bills,” he said. “That’s not to mention the region is unable to respond to a 10,000 person waiting list for affordable housing as well as a massive mental health and drug crisis. I haven’t heard from one taxpayer who wants to build a multimillion-dollar track-and-field palace. Let the private sector and Niagara’s sports elitists pay for this.”

Hamilton countered by saying the Canada Games Council has run financially successful events across Canada every two years for nearly 50 years. The funding model is a proven winner.

The economic benefit for Niagara is estimated to be in the $200-million range using the Sport Tourism Economic Assessment Model, Hamilton said.

“I have seen plans for the last 12 games; none of them generated a deficit,” Hamilton said. “Some have produced a surplus. There isn’t a huge risk, and we have committed government support.

“One of the big differences between an international event and a national youth event is the required level of security.

“In the Pan Am Games, the security budget was significant and run through the province. We have had a threat assessment done. The security plan and its budget are nowhere near the same magnitude.”

The bid committee’s plan would see about $34 million go for the events themselves, including some new venues and improvements to existing facilities. It would all be finalized once the bid is successful.

The two big legacy projects would be new facilities in Thorold at Brock and in St. Catharines on Henley Island.

The facility on Brock property would be built across from regional headquarters on Merrittville Highway. It would be a sport, health and wellness centre and include a high-performance training area with an accessible gymnasium. A wrestling and martial arts centre would occupy the second floor. The facility and its training areas would be available for use by other community and rehabilitation programs after the games end, Hamilton said.

Henley Island would be the site of a rowing training centre with weights, ergometers and rowing tanks. It’s a building that has long been a part of the rowing community’s wish list.

There could also be a new pool, potentially in Lincoln.

The improvements to existing venues include baseball fields in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines and Welland, the track at the former West Park Secondary School in west St. Catharines and the softball facility in Grimsby. Capital upgrades would be made in smaller venues as well such as a softball field in Wainfleet.

The committee is also in the process of ramping up its social media game.

The official social media hashtag is #NiagaraAreYouIn. There is a twitter feed @Niagara2021 as well as a Niagara2021 Facebook page and Niagara2021 Instagram page.

“We really need the community’s support on this, and there are a few ways they can do it,” said Jeff Blay, a communications and digital co-ordinator with the public relations firm Enterprise Canada.

“We need community members to post photos and videos with their reasons why Niagara is an ideal host community and why they want to see the games here.”

FACTBOX:

What you can do to help

Canada Summer Games Bid 2021

Niagara residents can show support for the bid in several ways, including:

Visiting www.niagara2021.com and signing the online letter of support found on the front page of the website.

Following @Niagara2021 on Twitter and Instagram and liking Niagara 2021 on Facebook and using the hashtag #NiagaraAreYouIn when posting about the games.

Posting photos to social media of unique Niagara landmarks and/or make signs of support to show why Niagara is the ideal host region, using #NiagaraAreYouIn and mentioning @Niagara2021 and @CanadaGames.

Posting videos to social media telling the committee why you want Niagara to host the games and why you think it’s the ideal community, using #NiagaraAreYouIn and mentioning @Niagara2021 and @CanadaGames.

Photos and videos from youth and athletes are especially encouraged. The bid committee needs support from now until March 30, when the final decision will be made.