With provincial funding falling, the union representing about 35,000 hospital staff in Ontario say concerns are growing hospitals don’t have the capacity and enough cleaning staff to keep bedrails, mattresses, taps, door handles and chairs sterilized and bacteria free.



The Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, the hospital division of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, is hosting media conferences in 20 cities across the province to question whether hospitals are clean enough to keep deadly bacteria from infecting already ill and immune-compromised patients.



CUPE surveyed hospital-sector members on cuts to environmental cleaning.



A study (Hospital-Acquired Infections: Stop Preventable Deaths) that melds the survey findings with recent public-health agency and other research reports was released during a media conference in Niagara Falls this week.



The union said significant provincial funding cuts have resulted in high hospital bed occupancy levels, overcrowding and a rapid turnover of patients.



“All these are factors associated with the spread of hospital-acquired infections,” said union member and hospital cleaner Nicholas Black.



“Overcrowded hospitals and insufficient staff hampers our efforts to keep up with the cleaning and sterilizing of patient rooms and common areas. Housekeepers fear the cuts create too many opportunities for the spread of infection.”



According to the union, about 10 per cent of adults in Canadian hospitals have a hospital-acquired infection.



“Approximately 3,200 Ontario patients will die from a hospital-acquired infection in 2017, while about 2,000 people will die in automobile accidents, making (hospital-acquired infections) a leading cause of death and one that is largely preventable,” said Black.



Louis Rodrigues, first vice president for the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions, said scientists and doctors have raised concerns about the growing resistance to antibiotic treatment of hospital-acquired infections.



“They say the risks are growing and the superbug infections are getting worse,” he said.



“But hospital environmental service staff believe that government and hospital policies are making this growing threat even worse. Patient safety and reducing the risk of acquiring and transmitting infection should be the priority, not cutting costs on environmental cleaning.”



Rodrigues said the union’s outreach is not meant to target specific hospitals, but is meant to send a message to the provincial government.



“We see that this is no fault of the hospitals when they’re funding is shorter and shorter,” he said.



“Their budgets are shrinking, but there’s more need for hospitals and less and less money all the time. Our population is getting older, hospitals are overcrowded, they need more money to do the work that they’re doing.”



Angela Zangari, executive vice president of finance and operations at Niagara Health, said its goal is to provide the best possible patient care while also ensuring heightened infection prevention and control measures.



“We continue to maintain high standards with our cleaning, based on best practices, and we continue to provide expertise and advice in this area to other hospitals across the country,” she said.



“We conduct regular audits of our environments and cleaning process. And we have standardized processes for regular cleaning and isolation cleaning.”



Zangari said Niagara Health’s environmental services department also works in partnership with its infection prevention and control team to “maintain these high standards.”



“Our staffing levels were increased when we opened our new hospital in St. Catharines, and the staffing levels across our sites have been maintained since then,” she said.



“Our team in our antibiotic stewardship program is focused on ensuring the reponsible use of antibiotics and reducing the risk of resistant infections.”

