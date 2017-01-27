City has new pot of gold to consider

It’s fitting that news of the phantom Shickluna power station’s demise came at the mayor’s state-of-the-city address.

That’s because the Shickluna project was often the good-news centerpiece of these cheerleading chats in the past.

Take, for instance, the rah-rah session in 2014.

Then-mayor Brian McMullan said he expected the province to give the green light to Shickluna next month, with the start of construction likely in 2015.

If I may quote myself from a column the next day: “Mind you, I think the mayor has touted the pending start of Shickluna in his past five state-of-the-city addresses. Odds are, though, he’s got to be right one of these times.”

Then again, maybe not.

I’m not sure how near and dear Shickluna was to the hearts of St. Catharines citizens. Or how much it was understood. After all, the power-generation world in Ontario is complex, confusing and regulatory-heavy.

But the bottom line, at least as conveyed by McMullan and others of his ilk, was that there was a taxpayer pot of gold at the end of the Shickluna rainbow.

We’re talking some serious cash here.

When the province gave the go-ahead to the project in March 2014, McMullan updated the financial projections.

Once the station was operational — estimated to be in 2017 — it would deliver a million dollars in profits to the city. And when the debt for constructing the $42-million station was paid off, the city could expect annual $3-million payments.

Yowzers, indeed.

The ghostly profits were already being spoken for.

In December 2009, staff updated city council on the performing arts centre concept.

The centre’s annual operating subsidy would be $1.6 million, half of which would be covered by Brock University. It is “anticipated … proceeds from the Shickluna power project” will fund the city’s portion, staff said.

Then in 2011, when puck palace proponents were in full sales mode, McMullan suggested Shickluna profits could be used to help cover the arena’s annual debt payments.

The crazy money talk took on a new twist in the summer of 2013.

McMullan had been approached by another municipal power-generating operator about the possibility of selling Shickluna, expected to supply electricity to about 4,000 homes, and the Heywood Generating Station, which produces enough power for about 2,000 homes.

Sale of the two assets reportedly could have fetched tens of millions of dollars.

In the end, the talks fizzled.

Pity.

While fantasies of what to do with future Shickluna lucre will vanish if city council on Monday supports the St. Catharines Hydro board’s recommendation to pull the plug on the project, a new pot of gold will attract the attention of councillors.

In anticipation of the power station’s development, the city created years ago a special building fund by annually setting aside a portion of deferred St. Catharines Hydro dividends.

At the March 2014 news conference announcing the province’s decision to approve Shickluna, McMullan said there was about $11 million in the fund.

Presumably, that money is up for grabs now.

In the past, there was a temptation to dip into this fund to help lesson the city budget’s impact on taxpayers.

Three years ago – an election year, I might add — McMullan led a charge to take $1.2 million out of the hydro reserve fund. Of that amount, $800,000 was earmarked for tree maintenance; the rest went towards reducing the overall tax load.

This council has, up until now, resisted the urge to dip its hands into the cookie jar to reduce operating costs.

If this philosophy holds, that means the socked-away Shickluna money would be only available for capital expenditures or special projects.

Let the politicking begin.

