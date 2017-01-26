NIAGARA IN A GLASS: Grape growing a labour of love

The thought of Niagara wine brings visions of beautiful wineries, pristine stemware filled with swirling goodness, tasty wine country cuisine and romantic vineyards.

The question that hangs in the air is, “Do we see the work, sacrifice and passion that goes into that image?”

We often associate barrel-filled rooms and masterful winemakers with that image, as the keys to producing a great wine; but we cannot overlook the hardworking and dedicated grape grower as the signature player in this grand vision.

Farming and agriculture are an inherent part of Canadian culture since settlers first arrived, and indeed well before that, with indigenous peoples taking care to farm the land to provide food for their communities. This trait remains today; and while it is now a serious business, it still remains one of the true holds we have on our past. We should wrap ourselves in the fabric the farmer weaves and know that it shows who we are as a community and how we see ourselves as a country.

I recently sat down with longtime and famed Ontario grape grower Jamie Slingerland.

Slingerland is not just any grower in Niagara but can trace his family farming in the region back to 1783 and was raised growing fruit in Niagara. You could say he is from a “royal” family as his father-in-law, Gary Pillitteri, was the Grape King in Ontario in 1981. Slingerland followed in that family tradition as Grape King in 2015 and has grown for Pillitteri Estate Winery since it opened in 1993.

Anyone who eats or drinks — which is all of us — needs to have a direct conversation with a farmer to learn their focus and determination and truly appreciate what they give to our society.

Slingerland has been working in the vineyards and orchards for his entire life and remains so excited about what he does, taking his role very seriously. As we met around lunchtime, his sandwich took second place because he could not wait to start talking about grapes, varietals, clones and stalks. It was apparent that this was a lifestyle calling and not just a job. Slingerland has a unique position at Pillitteri because, as one of the top three producers of icewine in Canada, 50 per cent of his production is in icewine.

Grape growing in Ontario is both hands-on and machine-driven, producing more than 50,000 tonnes of grapes for wine in 2015. It is normal practice to see Slingerland working 20-hour days during harvest, with dozens of overnight calls during the year to rush to pick grapes at the perfect moment.

Today’s grape farmer has keen advantages with cool toys such as wind machines, climate sensors and optical sorters; but the reality is the hands-on gut feel of the grower is still king in making decisions. The symbiotic relationship of grower and winemaker is vital to the quality of your favourite wine, and how they communicate is essential in creating the best product they can.

The next visit to a tasting room or product showcase should bring you to not only ask questions about the winemaker, but to also perhaps take a selfie with the grape grower, which might be a little bit cooler.

— Craig has been in the food and beverage industry for three decades as a chef, restaurateur, professor, international competitor and now dean of the Canadian Food and Wine Institute at Niagara College. His passion for all things food and wine has led him to Niagara to lead the Institute to become the world’s foremost educator in fermentation sciences and culinary arts.