A Family and Children’s Services investigation could not verify allegations that a nine-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted, an agency investigator testified Tuesday during the fourth day of a jurisdictional hearing in a Welland courtroom.

But the agency’s investigator did conclude that being at the heart of a contentious custody battle between her father Mohamed Abdel-Motaleb and her mother Allana Haist has put the girl at risk of emotional harm — something that is being dealt with through counselling.

FACS Niagara investigator Renee Johnson testified Thursday during the hearing to determine if the Ontario court has jurisdiction in the case involving the child who was born and primarily raised in Egypt.

In early December, Haist and her daughter were the subject of an Amber Alert after Haist went into hiding rather than attend a scheduled court hearing. She was arrested Dec. 12 in Hamilton, ending a Canada-wide manhunt.

Superior Court Justice James Ramsay asked the lawyers at the start of Thursday’s session to confine their questions to the issue of determining whether the child would suffer serious harm if the court doesn’t assume jurisdiction in the case and is returned to Egypt.

Johnson said Niagara Regional Police contacted FACS on July 1 last summer to assist in an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against the girl’s father. And as part of her investigation, Johnson conducted a forensic interview with the child on Sept. 27. Although the girl identified her father as her attacker during that interview, Johnson said she was unable to provide convincing details about the attacks.

“She was not able to describe any incidents of sexual harm,” Johnson said while being questioned by Abdel-Motaleb’s lawyer, Sheila Gibb.

Johnson, an investigator with 18 years’ experience working for FACS, said the child also made “really sort of fantastical statements” about the incidents, claiming there were thousands of men and hundreds of children involved.

“Being able to provide some descriptions of what things looked like, what the people looked like, that’s all very important,” she said.

Johnson said she also reviewed three videotaped interviews of the daughter identifying her father as her attacker, but had concerns about the credibility of the videos as well.

“We don’t know what was being talked about before or after these interviews. I don’t know what led up to why that interview was done,” Johnson said. “That’s always difficult to sort through, because I don’t know what questions were being asked.”

In other videos, too, she said the girl appeared distracted and unfocused.

“It’s troubling to see her look like that,” she said.

Johnson said she also interviewed both parents, adding some of the information she heard left her with concerns.

For instance, she said if Haist’s ex-husband was as “controlling and abusive” as she described, why would he have allowed her to take their daughter on a vacation to Rome a few years ago?

And in 2013, when Haist initially suspected her daughter had been sexually abused in Egypt, she agreed to send her then five-year-old daughter back to that country alone.

“All of that concerns me,” Johnson said.

In addition, Johnson said she considered other evidence, while approaching the investigation with “multiple hypotheses.”

“And that means speaking to every collateral that I possibly can.”

But Haist’s lawyer Natalie Fortier alleged Johnson’s investigation was incomplete, because she didn’t speak to every collateral, including the parents of children to whom she said the daughter had confided.

She said the daughter told four children about the sexual assaults, but Johnson did not interview any of the parents of those children.

Although Johnson said her supervisor left a telephone message for one of the parents, she agreed she had not interviewed the parents. She said, however, that their reports were taken into consideration within her investigation.

Fortier said there were various reasons the daughter’s disclosure during her interview with Johnson lacked details, such as fear of the perpetrator. She said the girl has exhibited behaviour indicative of sexual abuse.

Johnson said she was present when the daughter was brought to the FACS office by her grandmother, Geraldine Haist, following the mother’s Dec. 12 arrest for child abduction.

Although Geraldine Haist protested saying the two families had reached an agreement regarding the child’s custody, FACS had no alternative but to follow court orders that placed the child in the temporary custody of her paternal aunt, Nagwa Abdel-Motaleb. Although the child was initially upset about moving in with her aunt, Johnson said she has adjusted.

In subsequent visits to Nagwa Abdel-Motaleb’s rented Welland home, Johnson said the daughter has had “her ups and downs,” but appears to be coping.

During one supervised visit with her father, Johnson said, the girl climbed on a chair and jumped on her father’s back as he walked by.

The hearing concludes today, when Gibb and Fortier provide their closing arguments.

