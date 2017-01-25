Port Colborne Council Notebook

Port Colborne council Jan. 23, 2017

Chief building officer says goodbye

After five years working for the City of Port Colborne, chief building officer Lyle Merritt is retiring from his position.

Mayor John Maloney praised Merritt’s wealth of knowledge and integrity, saying he is going to be missed.

Maloney and chief administrative officer Scott Luey presented Merritt with a plaque of recognition and a picture of the Port Colborne harbour at Monday’s city council meeting.

Merritt called working with the city a privilege and that he always strives to make it a safer and healthier place to live, work and play.

Golden Puck makes donation to Vale Centre

John Van Gool, president of the Golden Puck Hockey Committee, presented Mayor John Maloney with a $10,000 pledge for Vale Health and Wellness Centre.

The Golden Puck Hockey Tournament is returning for another year — it runs Feb. 24 to 26 — and has been renamed to in memory of Van Gool’s father, Martin Van Gool.

Snow plows taking out mailboxes

Ward 4 Coun. Barbara Butters brought up concerns over snow plows taking out mailboxes and who replaces them.

Her concern wasn’t about the blade hitting the boxes, but rather snow, slush and ice flying off plow blades.

While she understands when a snow plow blade hits a mailbox it gets replaced, there is no such policy for if the snow itself is the culprit. She said the driver handling the area in question is also potentially driving too quickly while clearing the snow, causing even more problems.

Ron Hanson, director of engineering and operations, said sometimes the problem is linked to rotted posts or old mailboxes, so it becomes a matter of determining where the fault lies.

Council has agreed to review the policy.

Towing company asks for trucks to be considered emergency vehicles

Tom James of Tom James Towing came before city council to request that his trucks be considered emergency vehicles.

The request comes after a couple of his drivers have had problems finding adequate, at-home parking for the trucks that would still allow them to get to an emergency scene on time.

For the two employees in question, the trucks are too big to fit in their driveways, so they have been parking on the road. Bylaw officers have informed them they cannot do this.

City staff will come back to council with a report outlining parking options for the trucks.

Church beautifying downtown

St. James and St. Brendan Anglican Church officially shared with city council Monday night its plans to beautify a nearby property.

The plan, which has been in the works since last year, is taking a couple nearby pieces of derelict land and transforming it into a park the entire community can use.

Rev. Canon Robert Hurkmans presented the plan to council, explaining the church’s application for grants and how it’s reaching out to local businesses and the community at large to help with the project.

Parishioners of the church, he said, have already raised $100,000 for the project.

Council gave input into what they would like to see in the park, including nautical themes.

More information about the project can be found at blessthecity.ca.

Pleasant Beach Road garbage problem being looked at

Ron Hanson, director of engineering and operations, said an ad hoc committee was formed and has been meeting to deal with the ongoing issue of garbage dumping on Pleasant Beach Road.

During the summer months, beachgoers add their garbage to bins set out for residents in the area, which causes a problem of overflowing at the entrance to the beach.

The committee met in December with councillors, residents and regional staff and it is working on divvying up waste areas, getting proper containers and coming up with proactive solutions for the issues.

The next meeting is in early February.