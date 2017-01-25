NPCA endures social media misadventure

Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s new chairman, Sandy Annunziata, took to social media to make a point Tuesday — and it didn’t go well.

Annunziata issued a “statement” about the role of the conservation authority, and how he sees his new position as chair.

The statement drew a rapid reaction on social media, and it wasn’t pretty.

Somebody posted a meme of a dumpster fire. Another said, “Sandy’s selective approach to growing the ‘economy’ is the exact antithesis of what the conservation authority stands to protect … If I’m wrong, I’d love a response from the board to help me better understand. We’ll see how long this comment survives.”

At one point, residents authored more than 100 posts on NPCA’s Facebook site, many with threads containing multiple replies. Almost none of them supported NPCA.

Someone at the conservation authority appeared to be deleting the comments almost as fast as they were posted. Then they all disappeared.

Then they all reappeared, as one poster after another complained about having their initial comments erased.

“I will take full responsibility for what happened,” Annunziata said. “The whole thread was erased. As soon as the problem was identified, it was corrected.

“I am a huge proponent of what former U.S. president Harry Truman said, ‘The bucks stops with me.'

“The posts are back up. I can assure anybody that their voice will be heard however they contact us, either on social media or by letter or by phone.

“It wasn’t an attempt to stifle or censor anyone. All of the posts were erased. It was an oversight. To anyone offended, I apologize.”

A grandmother and history teacher from St. Catharines was one of the people who felt, at least temporarily, stifled.

Isabel Bachmann was taken aback when she realized her response on NPCA’s Facebook site to Annunziata’s statement was gone.

She laughed when asked if she was a “radical environmentalist” or if she had a political axe to grind with the authority.

She did confess that she was married at one of the conservation authority’s properties, Ball’s Falls. It was a beautiful ceremony, she said.

“I don’t have a horse in this race,” she said. “I don’t know Ed Smith or any of these people who are activists.

“I haven’t associated with any of them. I am only going by what I have been reading. If the conservation authority is going to post something, they should expect people are going to respond.

“I was startled when I read Mr. Annunziata’s statement. There seemed to be more emphasis on development and divestment of conservation lands than conservation. The tone seemed to me to be overly aggressive. That disappointed me.

“The only thing that might have put somebody’s back up was when I said, ‘The name is conservation authority — not development authority.’”

Her comment had 45 likes. She has never had that kind of response to a Facebook post.

“If they want to delete comments that are nasty, or rude or total fabrications, I’m OK with that,” she said. “What I wrote wasn’t rude. A lot of the comments that I saw that were deleted weren’t rude.”

Bachmann said her initial reaction was anger. She said she finally worked up the courage to say something on an issue that is important to her — and it ended up in the trash bin on the NPCA’s servers.

“I made a respectful point,” she said. “There was nothing that would make someone cringe. I didn’t insult anybody. I didn’t intimidate anybody. All I said was that I believe the conservation authority is taking the wrong road.”

Annunziata replaced previous NPCA chair Bruce Timms as a result of an annual vote at conservation authority’s yearly general meeting last week. He walked willingly into a hornet’s nest.

The authority faces a third-party audit of its practices. There are questions on how it is run from many of Niagara’s municipal councils as well as all four of Niagara’s MPPs. There is also pressure from Hamilton over its bill from the authority. There are the accusations from activists that the authority has lost its way and is pro-development.

Annunziata’s statement, which was promoted on Facebook, issued as a press release and posted on the conservation authority’s website, tried to address some of the concerns.

“I’m not saying we will only listen to the voices in the development community,” Annunziata said in an interview. “We will listen to environmentalists and the agriculture community. We will listen to developers. We will listen to our municipal partners.

“People can draw their own conclusions. We aren’t pro-development, but we won’t allow anyone to hijack the agenda either.”

The statement also criticized Welland MPP Cindy Forster, a vocal critic of the authority, saying she “seems to be pandering to one special interest group, and only one.”

Forster responded with an open letter to Annunziata.

“Actions speak louder than words, Mr. Annunziata, and it’s unfortunate that you perceive mine to be divisive when one of your first public statements in this new capacity is a letter designed to undermine the very legitimate concerns that I’ve brought forward on behalf of Niagara’s residents,” Forster said.

Annunziata spent Tuesday morning in Hamilton where he learned that city’s councillors want to look at redrawing boundaries so the city can pull out of the authority altogether.

The councillors believe it makes more sense for the Hamilton Conservation Authority to take care of the Binbrook area, which is currently overseen by NPCA.

The problem for Hamilton is that conservation area boundaries are drawn according to watersheds. Binbrook drains into the Welland River, which drains into the Niagara River. Political boundaries don’t play a part in how the jurisdictions were drawn.

Hamilton and NPCA have been battling since 2015.

Hamilton’s former representative on the NPCA board, Carmen D’Angelo, who became the authority’s CAO, announced the NPCA was changing its funding formula. The change dictated Hamilton taxpayers have to pay about $1.2 million a year, an increase from $513,473. Hamilton is in the process of challenging that decision at the provincial level.

“We were there to present our budget,” Annunziata said. “What I hoped they would talk about was that last year we came in at zero per cent. This year we came in at one per cent.

“It is an incredible feat, given that provincial legislators keep throwing more and more on our table. It is a Hamilton issue. It is not an NPCA issue. If they want to have that conversation, by all means, have it. We won’t preclude our partners from having those conversations.

“What I do know is our staff, and our employees do an amazing job of maintaining our parks and our properties. That’s what we are going to focus on.”

