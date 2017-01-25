Arrest made for human trafficking

A 23-year-old Brampton man has been arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a younger woman following a complaint to police.

On Tuesday Niagara Regional Police were tipped to suspected criminal activity at a Niagara Falls hotel. The morality unit conducted an undercover operation and were able to identify a male who they said was facilitating the sexual exploitation of a 20-year-old woman at the hotel.

Andre Davis is charged with human trafficking, breach of a probation order and four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.