NPCA report lawsuits piling up

Controversy at Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority is keeping lawyers busy — to the point where you need a scorecard to keep track of who is suing whom.

In the latest legal action, Bill Montgomery, a marketing specialist from Niagara-on-the-Lake, launched a defamation and slander lawsuit against activist Ed Smith and two regional councillors for St. Catharines, Brian Heit and Kelly Edgar, because of a report that questions NPCA’s practices and possible conflicts of interest.

The report names Montgomery’s companies as being involved.

Montgomery’s statement of claim said that by distributing the report — which doesn’t name an author — Smith, Edgar and Heit committed libel and slander against him and his companies. He wants $3 million with a further $500,000 in punitive damages.

In another legal action, Montgomery settled a lawsuit for breach of contract, defamation and intentional interference with business relations against the NPCA and its charitable foundation. That settlement is the subject of a non-disclosure agreement, although The Standard has learned some of the details.

A third lawsuit involves the conservation authority and its former CAO, Carmen D’Angelo. They launched their own separate defamation suit against Smith. They each want $100,000 from Smith.

In addition, Montgomery sent a letter of caution, often the first step in a lawsuit, to Welland MPP Cindy Forster and “her supervisor” NDP party Leader Andrea Horwath in November. In that letter, Montgomery claimed Forster “supports” the report, which is a “vicious libel of me personally and professionally.” He warns they could be liable for damages.

Montgomery vs. Smith, Heit and Edgar

Montgomery — who runs a number of companies under the names Value Media Corp. and Cornerstone Sponsorship Management, Stream Three Inc. and Income Group — has filed a statement of claim in the defamation lawsuit against Smith, Heit and Edgar.

Two of his companies Value Media and Cornerstone figure in the report distributed.

None of his allegations have been proven in court.

Smith has been unapologetic for distributing the 45-page report, which is titled A Call for Accountability at the NPCA, and called a press conference late last year to reiterate the point.

Contacted last week, Smith said his lawyer advised him not to speak about the lawsuit filed by Montgomery.

Montgomery’s statement of claim said the report singles out his companies as an example of “illegal management” at the conservation authority in awarding a contract to an outside source.

The statement of claim said the defendants knew, or should have known, the accusations were false and that they would destroy Montgomery’s reputation, Value Media’s reputation and Stream Three’s reputation.

The statement of claim said Smith, Edgar and Heit published the false allegations and repeated them frequently, in order to create a backdrop that Montgomery was undertaking “illegal administrative conduct.”

After a Niagara Region committee meeting last week, Heit and Edgar both said they have been instructed not to comment on the lawsuit.

It is believed the lawsuit — and who will cover the costs of defending it — was the source of a heated in-camera meeting at regional council Thursday.

Montgomery’s statement of claim said that Smith, Heit and Edgar have an agenda to discredit NPCA.

The statement of claim said Heit and Edgar emailed the report to fellow councillors when the Region was in the process of hiring D’Angelo as the Region’s CAO.

At the time, Heit told The Standard he was trying to convince his fellow councillors they should defer the decision to appoint a new CAO until the issues in the report, which are mostly based on D’Angelo’s tenure at NPCA, have been addressed more fully.

The statement of claim said the report alleges that another St. Catharines regional councillor, Andy Petrowski, is in an ownership position or operating position with Value Media, Income Group, Stream Three Inc., and Cornerstone Sponsorship Management.

Montgomery’s statement of claim said that is not true.

Montgomery’s statement of claim said the report also alleges Petrowski used his influence and acted in a conflict of interest to secure on behalf of one of his businesses “to obtain a large contract” from NPCA in 2015.

Montgomery’s statement of claim said it is false.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

“Regional Coun. Andy Petrowski is not associated with our organization,” Montgomery said in a written statement when contacted by The Standard. “Policy does not allow commenting on issues presently or previously before the courts, proprietary marketing strategies, or matters that may affect past or current clients.”

When contacted, Petrowski said, “I am unable to comment because of potential litigation. Have a good day.”

At a press conference at the end of the year, Smith said, “I stand by the research that went into the making of the report on the NPCA, and I am asking for a full response to the unanswered questions in that report.”

While Montgomery said Petrowski isn’t associated with his organization, the minutes from a Wainfleet council meeting in February 2013 show Petrowski appeared before the mayor and councillors to propose Wainfleet create a legal defence fund that would be run by Value Media Corp. The fund was to help smaller municipalities deal with the costs from a class-action lawsuit against wind turbine developers.

Petrowski’s speaking notes are on file at Wainfleet township hall.

He said at the meeting he wasn’t appearing as an elected official, but rather as a private citizen and a businessman.

“Our organization is committed to visit immediately with as many as possible of the 90-plus municipalities in Ontario that have publicly expressed their opposition to wind turbine,” Petrowksi’s speaking notes said.

Montgomery vs. NPCA, foundation

In the second lawsuit, since settled with the help of a mediator, Montgomery filed a statement of claim against the conservation authority and its foundation after the conservation authority tried, in his estimation, to back out of a deal.

In addition, Montgomery wanted damages because he claimed the foundation gave an unfavourable business reference to a potential client, Niagara Region.

NPCA said Monday that there is a non-disclosure agreement and it could not offer comment.

That dispute arose when Montgomery made a proposal to NPCA in May 2015 for Cornerstone Sponsorship Management to sell advertising and sponsorships at NPCA’s conservation areas. Montgomery’s company would keep a portion of the sales, though how much was a matter of contention.

When the deal appeared to fall through, Montgomery sued the conservation authority and the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Foundation (NPCF), for $4.23 million.

The statement of claim said the authority wanted to terminate the contract and have the retainer funds previously provided returned.

The statement of defence by NPCA and its foundation said there never was a contract and, for all intents of purposes, the company didn’t exist. Because the company didn’t exist, it couldn’t enter into a contract.

The foundation’s lawyer also defended the alleged poor reference by saying if someone from the foundation communicated any information to anyone, at any time, about Cornerstone, it was not defamatory but in fact truthful.

The lawsuit and its subsequent settlement drew the scrutiny of Smith, who, at a press conference in December, wondered how much taxpayer money was paid out.

While there is a non-disclosure agreement on some terms of settlement, Montgomery outlined how his suit against NPCA was settled in his statement of claim against Smith, Heit and Montgomery.

Cornerstone will work with the foundation on fundraising as originally agreed, the statement of claim said.

The settlement also makes clear that “as a result of litigation, no additional monies were paid by NPCF to the plaintiffs, beyond the originally agreed $45,000 retainer,” the statement of claim said.

There are two other conditions in the settlement according to the statement of claim.

First, Stream Three not use the services of any regional councillor in its delivery of services to the foundation, and that Montgomery personally manage the program on behalf of foundation.

NPCA and D’Angelo vs. Smith

The lawsuit against Smith filed by NPCA and D’Angelo was filed at the end of December. Smith has been calling for a forensic audit of the conservation authority.

Michael Reles, communications specialist for NPCA, said the authority cannot comment on matters of ongoing litigation. D’Angelo’s office referred questions to the conservation authority.

The lawsuit seeks a total of $200,000 from Smith. NPCA lawyer Robert Burns, of Broderick & Partners in Niagara Falls — who is also representing D’Angelo — sent Smith a letter of notice Nov. 14. with a list of demands.

The letter demanded Smith deliver a full and unqualified written apology for distributing the report. A second demand asked Smith to provide NPCA a written undertaking confirming he will not distribute the document to anyone else or make similar statements about NPCA in the future. And, the letter demanded Smith provide the identity of the authors of the report.

“It is my intent to defend myself against this action to the fullest extent,” Smith said at his press conference. “I have said it before and I will say it now — this is governance run amok.

“That any government in Canada can sue a citizen for defamation, or even believes that it should, speaks of arrogance and a complete lack of understanding of the true principles of our democracy. The NPCA is using taxpayer funding to sue a citizen.”

