City's outdoor pools need $650K in repairs

Some of Niagara Falls’ aquatic facilities require a total $650,000 in repairs, according to city staff.



“F.H. Leslie and Chippawa pools need immediate improvements to their piping and strainers to meet the recommended water turnover rate,” Kathy Moldenhauer, director of recreation and culture, wrote in a report to go before council Tuesday evening.



“Niagara Falls Lions pool requires a new pool liner to operate for the summer of 2017. The filter and pump also need to be replaced in 2017 or 2018.”



Staff will recommend council refer $650,000 in capital repairs to the 2017 budget process.



If politicians approve the report, staff will continue to monitor the attendance, capital and operating costs for the summer pool operation to determine the number of pools to maintain.



Council will also be asked by staff to refer $18,725 to 2017 operating budget deliberations.



That money, if allocated, would allow staff to open one pool early for the June 24/25 weekend, extend afternoon public swimming to 4:30 p.m., and implement a new morning public swim at one pool.



At the July 12 council meeting, politicians directed staff to report back to them on outdoor swimming pool attendance in 2016.



The city operates five outdoor pools (F.H. Leslie, Prince Charles, E.E. Michelson. Niagara Falls Lions and Buck Hinsperger), well above the provincial standard, said Moldenhauer in the report.



“If one pool complex was closed, the city would still fall above the standard provision level of 1:50,000.”



In 2015, Aqua Plans was hired to conduct a conditional review and report on the required improvements to comply with the Ontario Building Code.



Aqua Plans visited each pool facility to determine if the pools met code and if there were any outstanding safety issues.



“(Niagara Falls Lions pool) lost a considerable amount of water each day, impacting the pool chemicals and ability to meet health regulations for public pools,” wrote Moldenhauer.



Meanwhile, operating costs for outdoor swimming pools continue to increase each year.



“Several municipalities are moving away from providing outdoor pools due to the high operating costs and short two-month season.”



Last year, the two-month operation served 31,917 participants in Niagara Falls, down from 34,061 in 2015.



Gross operating costs for the outdoor pools maintenance and programming is $449,760, with offset revenues of $18,525.



Last summer, staff implemented changes to the pool operating budget to retain the 2016 aquatic budget at the same level as 2015.



One change was the reduction of operating hours during the afternoon public swim.



When Niagara Region declared an excessive high heat alert, the outdoor pools public swim hours were extended one hour in the afternoon and half an hour in the evening.



During the two-month operation, all five pools remained open until 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. for 26 days, due to the heat alerts.



Residents requested the addition of a morning public swim, which staff recommends for this summer.



“Overall pool numbers decreased this summer, however evening public swim attendance increased (11,802 in 2016 versus 9,896 in 2015),” said Moldenhauer in the report.

2017 recommended improvements

F.H. Leslie Pool (install new piping, new strainer): $200,000

Chippawa Lions-Buck Hinsperger (new piping, proper pump): $120,000

Niagara Falls Lions Pool (new liner, filter, pumps, roof replacement): $330,000



City pool public swim attendance (July and August)

2016: 31,917

2015: 34,061

2014: 27,419

2013: 34,666

2012: 34,416



Recommended operational changes

Afternoon public swim hours 1-4:30 (2016 hours 1-4):$6,500.

Add morning public swim 10-noon at one pool: $11,000.

Open Prince Charles Pool early for weekend public swimming noon-6 June 24/25: $1,225.

Total cost: $18,725.

