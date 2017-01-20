Runaway dog reunited with owner

There’s a happy ending for a dog in distress spotted in the Welland River Friday afternoon.

Welland firefighters went out to the river at Niagara Street after reports of a dog being in the water and needing to be rescued.

Platoon chief Drew Clements said when they arrived on scene shortly after 12:10 p.m. they couldn’t find the dog.

“When we arrived, we searched the entire area, kind of heading west toward the old Welland High property just looking for the dog,” he said. “But we believe that the dog had exited on his own and then probably ran away.”

Clements did say what ice is on the water now is extremely unstable, but they saw no signs the dog was still in the water.

The Welland and District Humane Society also came to help with the search.

Although the fire department thought the dog might be a stray, the humane society discovered it actually had been adopted from them the day before.

Executive director John Greer said they had heard from the owners, who said the dog slipped away from them while they went to a laundromat on King Street and it just wouldn’t come back.

“I think that’s why he wouldn’t come back to the owner. He just wasn’t used to (them) and he probably got out there onto King Street and got a bit freaked out, probably with traffic and everything,” he said.

When the fire department left the area around 1 p.m., the dog was still on the loose, but staff and volunteers with the humane society persisted until one of the dog walkers ended up tracking him down.

Greer said because the animal was adopted from the shelter, the dog walker recognized the dog, a shepherd mix, easily. He also thinks that’s why she was able to get the dog to come to her.

One of their veterinarians gave the dog a look over, and although he was cold and wet he was otherwise uninjured.

Greer said it’s lucky there wasn’t more ice on the river and the dog was able to get out on its own.

He said the dog gave “everybody a good run for their money,” but was reunited with its owners Friday afternoon.

“When you first adopt a dog, you have to be really careful because they’re not used to you yet and you just have to keep an eye on them because everything’s new to them.”

