Home prices, homelessness rising

As the cost of housing continues to increase across Niagara, the number of homeless people is also increasing.

YWCA executive director Elisabeth Zimmermann fears the problem is becoming a crisis.

“We have seen a tremendous increase in the need for service,” said Zimmermann, who was at city council this week in Welland discussing the problem.

YWCA, which operates shelters in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines as well as transitional and supportive housing programs throughout Niagara, is the largest provider of emergency shelter for homeless women and their families in the region.

But along with emergency accommodations provided by other social service agencies, Zimmermann said the YWCA’s accommodations “have been gridlocked since probably, I would say, the summer.”

“We’re starting to see that people are having a harder time finding housing,” she said.

“We’ve seen an increase overall in the cost of rental units. We know that finding rental units is becoming increasingly difficult. The vacancy rates are steadily declining, as well as the costs are escalating.”

She said property values have increased across the region, creating pressure on the rental market.

Niagara housing prices jumped by an average of 18 per cent last year, compared to about eight per cent in 2015. The least expensive rents in Niagara are currently about $750 a month.

In comparison, a single person receives approximately $650 a month in support payments.

“It’s becoming more and more unaffordable for people to stay housed,” Zimmermann said. “If they’re on Ontario Disability (Support Program), they have a little bit more of a chance because their income’s a little bit higher. They’re in around $1,000 a month.”

As a result, she said, people cannot afford “safe and decent housing.”

“So what ends up happening is people, particularly with children, they can end up having to compromise their safety because they can’t find housing that is affordable,” she said.

“I’m concerned that we’re reaching a crisis at this point, so that people are absolutely unable to find housing or they’re really compromising themselves.”

In some cases people are forced to live in hotels and motels that lack kitchen facilities.

“This is becoming people’s housing … and it’s still not cheap. They’re paying still $650 to $750 a month for a motel room. This doesn’t have any kind of a kitchen. This is not living,” Zimmermann said.

“When we look at people who are really living in the depths of poverty, when there are things happening in the community these are the individuals who are impacted the most.”

