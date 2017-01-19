Thorold council briefs
Among items before Thorold city council Tuesday night were a proposal for a leash-free dog park, a delay in dog licence late fees and a new web addition.
Luciani calls for leash-free dog park
Deputy mayor Tim Whalen took the floor during Tuesday night’s council meeting in order for Mayor Ted Luciani to bring forward a motion to request a report on the possibility of a leash-free dog park in Thorold.
Luciani said “there is a need for it” in the city and he suggested MacMillan Park as a possible spot, because fences are already installed.
The motion was carried.
Dog licence late fees delayed
Thorold dog owners have a little bit more time to purchase dog licences for 2017.
City council approved holding off on late fees until Feb. 8. Late registration surcharges will be $15, which will increase to $30 on March 1.
Dog licences can be purchased through the city’s website and at city hall.
Thorold council highlights posted to website
Thorold residents have another opportunity to stay up-to-date with the council happenings.
Council highlights will be posted on the city’s website — www.thorold.com — under the tab “What is happening in your community” on the landing page.