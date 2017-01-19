Stranger and dog found inside house

Court News:

Stranger in the house:

While a Welland man was watching television downstairs, a unknown man and his dog were walking around upstairs either looking for something to steal or something to eat.



Both those scenarios were presented to a judge Thursday in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines.



Brady Nelson of Welland pleaded guilty to being unlawful in a dwelling house and a breach of probation for failing to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. The offences took place July 7.



Assistant Crown attorney Mark Eshuis said a homeowner on Barrington Drive found a man with a white dog in his home and asked him to leave. The man said he needed help, but left the residence.



Police were called and Nelson was arrested a short distance away.



Defence lawyer Jeff Root said his client, who functions at a low level, suffers from a number of issues.

“He was wondering around at the time. He was messed up,” said Root. “He just walked in and was looking for something to eat.”



Nelson was already on probation for an earlier offence for trading a gun that was found for some marijuana.



Judge Peter Wilkie extended Nelson’s earlier probation by another year. His probation will continue until 2019.



Money returned:

A Port Colbrone man who cashed a cheque that didn’t belong to him has been convicted of fraud under $5,000.



Guy Cote, 63, took the cheque on April 27 that belonged to a tenant who had moved out.



On Thursday in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines, defence lawyer Jeff Root said his client admits he did a “stupid thing” but has managed to save up $681 so that the money can be paid back.



Judge Peter Wilkie fined Cote only $10 because he is on limited income.



tricciuto@postmedia.com





